“Most of your career is defined by wins” - Leona Maguire on the ‘learning curve’ from carrying the entire Irish Open on her shoulders last year

Leona Maguire is looking forward to chasing her maiden victory on European soil at the 2023 KPMG Women's Irish Open. She hopes the 'learning curve' that came from her last year's appearance at the event will help her to take home a trophy this week.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Maguire attended a press conference in which the Irish golfer spoke about the tournament. She said that a player's career is defined by his/her victories, but a lot of things are not really in their control.

Leona said (via the Independent):

"Everybody wants to win and most of your career is defined by wins, but a lot of things have to slide into place to win and a lot of those things are outside your control. For me, it’s about executing on my preparation, making sure I’m as prepared as possible and I’m playing on my own game."

She went on to talk about her performance and driving skills, saying:

“For me, this year, it was about getting my driving better and more accurate off the tee and I’ve been doing that so far pretty well this year. I’m trying to keep going with that and giving myself chances every week if I can.”

The 2023 Women's Irish Open will get underway on Thursday, August 31 and will have its final round on Sunday, September 3. Maguire will tee off at 9:06 a.m. with the defending champion Klara Davidson.

Leona Maguire's odds to win the 2023 Women's Irish Open

Leona Maguire is one of the top favorites to win the 2023 Women's Irish Open this week.

She tops the odds point list released by the Independent with 3/1 followed by Caroline Hedwell and Diksha Dagar.

Here are the odds for the 2023 Irish Open (as per the Independent):

Leona Maguire 3/1

Caroline Hedwall 12/1

Diksha Dagar 18/1

Nicole Broch Estrup 18/1

Gabriella Cowley 20/1

Klara Davidson Spilkova 22/1

Johanna Gustavsson 22/1

Aine Donegan 22/1

Selected others:

Sara Byrne 33/1

Beth Coulter 33/1

Olivia Mehaffey 70/1

Emma Fleming 125/1

Olivia Costello 200/1

Kate Lanigan 200/1

Victoria Craig 750/1

Aideen Walsh 750/1

Maguire has been in incredible form since the beginning of 2023. She started the year finishing T9 at the HGV Tournament of Champions followed by a T6 finish at the Honda LPGA Thailand and T20 at the HSBC Women's Champions.

She also competed at the Drive on Championship and tied for 23rd place before settling for T61 at the Dio Implant La Open. Maguire had registered her second LPGA Tour victory at the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic.

Leona Maguire started her professional career in 2018 with the Symetra Tour before joining the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour. She has won four professional events in her career including two on the LPGA Tour and two on Epson Tour.