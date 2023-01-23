“Mouthpiece for the PGA” – Greg Norman fires back at Tiger Woods for LIV Golf comments

The war of words between Tiger Woods and Greg Norman simply doesn’t seem to end.

The duo have indirectly fought with each other over the LIV Golf - PGA Tour debate over the past six months. Now, LIV CEO Norman has once again come out to slam Woods by calling him a “mouthpiece” for the American circuit.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have launched attacks on Greg Norman in the past. In one such move, the duo had called for the removal of the Australian from his role as CEO of LIV. Woods even stirred a controversy by stating that the two tours could discuss co-existing if Norman left.

Responding to a media query on whether PGA and LIV tours could co-exist, Tiger Woods said in November:

“Not right now. Not with their leadership. Not with Greg there and his animosity towards the Tour itself. I don’t see that happening. As Rory said and I said it as well, Greg’s got to leave.”

Two months after this, Greg Norman came out slamming the comments. Commenting on the matter, the 67-year-old Aussie said that it was “unfortunate” that Woods was making such comments as a “mouthpiece for the PGA Tour.”

Speaking in an interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, Norman said:

“I think it's sad for Tiger that unfortunately he made a comment that he doesn't know the facts about, because obviously I'm still here.”

He added:

“Obviously, he (Tiger) doesn't control what we do within LIV. So just making those comments, I think, is an indication that he might be a bit of a mouthpiece for the PGA Tour to try to get us to create turmoil created internally within LIV.”

LIV Golf Latest @LIVGolfLatest

foxnews.com/media/liv-golf… Greg Norman on Tiger Woods comments about him: "Obviously, he doesn't control what we do within LIV. So just making those comments, I think, is an indication that he might be a bit of a mouthpiece for the PGA Tour.." Greg Norman on Tiger Woods comments about him: "Obviously, he doesn't control what we do within LIV. So just making those comments, I think, is an indication that he might be a bit of a mouthpiece for the PGA Tour.." foxnews.com/media/liv-golf…

It is pertinent to note that Norman’s comments come just days after LIV Golf secured a TV broadcast deal with CW Network.

Earlier, the Aussie was rumored to be on his way out as he failed to secure a TV deal, which was among the basic targets he was given. However, Greg seems to be staying for another season as LIV Golf returns with a 14-tournament schedule and an extended prize purse of $405 million.

Greg Norman on Saudi Arabia's involvement in LIV

Greg Norman also commented on talks over LIV Golf being bankrolled by the government of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on 'One Nation with Brian Kilmeade,' the Aussie addressed the concerns over Saudi investment and said that his circuit was ‘independent.’ The LIV CEO claimed that despite heavy investment from its controversial backers, his company was working on free will.

Responding to concerns about LIV Golf’s Saudi Arabia backing, Greg Norman said:

“PIF (the Saudi Public Investment Fund) is our – our single-source investor. There’s no question about that, no denying about that. But everything is up to LIV Golf Investments. It’s up to me and my executive team to run and govern this thing going forward.”

He then went on to slam the PGA Tour and stated that Saudi investments weren’t unique to LIV Golf:

“There’s 23 PGA Tour sponsors who invest up to $40 billion into Saudi Arabia. Why – why don’t people come down on them? So, there’s the big question mark of why they’re attacking our credibility.”

It is pertinent to note that LIV and its players continue to be under fire from the PGA Tour and its fans. Despite its successful inaugural season, the series is still covered in controversies.

Poll : 0 votes