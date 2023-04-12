“My body wasn't moving how it should be” – Masters amateur star Sam Bennett pulls out of Texas college event

Sam Bennett pulled out of the Texas college event citing fatigue and tiredness from the 2023 Masters. On Monday, he was scheduled to compete in the Aggie Invitational hosted by his college team, Texas A&M.

This would mean the US Amateur Champion would be playing 36 holes on the first day and 18 on the second. In his final round flash interview at Augusta National on Sunday, Bennett told reporters he was fatigued.

He said:

“My body wasn't moving how it should be. That's why I had the driver slotted the first two rounds, and then my legs kind of gave out. It wasn't turning and started missing them left. … I think I need to get in a little better shape, get in the gym.”

The 22-year-old impressed every golf lover with his brilliant play in his Masters debut. Although he lost his rhythm in the last two rounds, where he carded 76 and 74, he started brilliantly with two consecutive scores of 68 in the first two days.

Bennett said:

"It was just from growing up as a kid watching this tournament, to losing my dad, to the struggles I faced and still faced, to be able to walk up, you know, that grand on 18 on a Sunday Easter Sunday, and just be appreciative of everything, I thought.

"I mean, if you had told me I was going to be here when I was a kid, I would have thought you were crazy, so to be able to, you know, it's cool playing the Masters on Sunday. I mean, that's what every golfer dreams of, and I was just happy to be able to, you know, do that."

Sam Bennett's profile

Samuel Bennett was born on December 21, 1999, in Madisonville, Texas, to Mark and Stacey Bennett. He lost his father in 2021 after suffering from Alzheimer's.

Bennett started playing golf on a public nine-hole course in Madisonville and was a state champion in 2017 for his school, Madisonville High School. He joined Texas A&M in 2018 where he received All-American honors and featured in the American team at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup.

As a senior in 2022, he earned the title of SEC Player of the Year and was among the finalists for the prestigious Fred Haskins Award, which recognizes the top college golfer in the country.

Bennett also secured a spot on the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup team and established a new school record for the lowest scoring average.

Last year, Sam defeated Ben Carr, 1 up, to become the first U.S. Amateur champion in Texas A&M history. Bennett received exemptions into the 2023 Masters Tournament and the 2023 Open Championship for his win.

Sam Bennett made his major debut at the 2022 US Open, where he finished T49. Last week, he created some records at the 2023 Masters Tournament, starting with a bogey-free round of 68 on Thursday, April 6,

Another 68 put him in the top three at Augusta National, becoming the first amateur since 2003 to be inside the top three on the leaderboard through 36 holes.

