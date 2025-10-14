  • home icon
  Nelly Korda dons black T-shirt as she practices at Florida-based popular sports training academy

Nelly Korda dons black T-shirt as she practices at Florida-based popular sports training academy

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 14, 2025 01:37 GMT
LPGA: KPMG Women
LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda - Image Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda visited IMG Academy in Florida, a popular sports training academy that offers a variety of sports camps for golf, basketball, tennis, and other sports. She shared a short video of herself on the Academy grounds and gave her followers a peek into her outfit for the day.

The World No. 2 golfer wore a plain black shirt paired with purple shorts. She paired the outfit with white sneakers, carried a brown duffel bag, and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down do.

Nelly Korda didn't wear any visible jewelry except the black and gold bracelet on her wrist. In the video, she showed a peek of a building an IMG Academy signage and she showed herself smiling with excitement as she walked up to it.

Still taken from video posted on Nelly Korda's Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Still taken from video posted on Nelly Korda’a Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda

It's been over a week since Korda competed in the LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship in Hawaii. After the tournament, Nelly Korda shared a photo carousel on Instagram recapping her favorite moments from the week.

One slide showed her sipping matcha in front of a large Lotte Championship sign. Another captured her mid-walk on the fairway at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach. She held a water bottle in her hand and was dressed in a blue and black golf outfit. She wrote in the caption:

Hawaii 🤙🏻🌺🫶🏼”
Korda finished the event three shots back with 14-under, which put her in a tie for fourth place with three others. Meanwhile, Youmin Hwang secured the win at 17-under.

Despite not winning yet this season, Korda’s performance has been consistently good and she has made the cut in all 17 of her LPGA Tour starts. Her top results include a solo second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open, the year’s second major tournament.

Nelly Korda sports red hoodie as she shares her must-have travel outfit

Nelly Korda recently went on a 16-hour road trip to an undisclosed location. During the trip, she gave fans a peek at her go-to travel look and revealed some of the travel essentials she can't do without.

Korda posted a photo of herself sitting in a car wearing a red hoodie and black leggings. In the caption, she wrote that hoodies and leggings comprise her usual attire for long trips.

“I honestly don’t understand how people can travel in anything but sweats, leggings, and hoodies lol,” she wrote.
Image taken from World No. 2 golfer Korda's Instagam story _ Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Image taken from World No. 2 golfer Korda’s Instagam story _ Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda

In her next story, Nelly Korda filmed herself adjusting her hair and pulling the hood up. She excused the state of her hair and joked about the aftermath of a long travel stretch.

