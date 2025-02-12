Nelly Korda reveals her “fave place” with hearts in her coffee

Nelly Korda is one of the most active golfers on social media, especially Instagram. She has over a million followers and is probably the most followed active LPGA Tour golfer. Hence, to keep her fans updated, the American golfer shares regular updates about her day-to-day life.

She recently shared a picture of coffee from her favorite place. Korda shared this on her Instagram story and revealed that Five5eeds is her favorite place to have coffee.

"Fave place," she wrote.

Nelly Korda shares her favorite coffee place. Image via Instagram @nellykorda

After two consecutive weeks on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda is enjoying a bit of off time. The 2025 LPGA Tour season started on January 30 with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and now moves to the Asian leg that starts next week in Thailand.

Korda has had an excellent start to the 2025 LPGA Tour season, as she registered two top-10 finishes in two events. The 26-year-old golfer finished runner-up at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions as she carded -18 and narrowly missed out on the victory.

She kept up the momentum in the second event as well, finishing T7 at the 2025 Founders Cup after scoring -12 for the event. Even though this is just the start of the season, she will be hopeful of replicating last year's performance on the LPGA Tour this season as well.

How did Nelly Korda perform in all the LPGA Tour events in 2024?

2024 LPGA Rolex Players Awards - Source: Getty

Nelly Korda had an incredible season on the LPGA Tour in 2024, as she registered seven wins, including a Major championship. She was dominant throughout the season, apart from a slight rough patch in between where she missed three cuts in a row.

Despite that, she made a comeback and ended the season on a high note with seven wins in total, and also won the Rolex Player of the Year award.

Here's how Nelly Korda performed in all the LPGA Tour events in 2024:

Grant Thornton Invitational: -16, 13th, $0

CME Group Tour Championship: -15, T5, $227,500

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: -14, 1st, $487,500

Kroger Queen City Championship: -14, T5, $75,300

AIG Women's Open: -5, T2, $594,759

The Amundi Evian Championship: -5, T26, $63,163

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: +6, CUT, $0

Meijer LPGA Classic: -1, CUT, $0

U.S. Women's Open: +10, CUT, $0

Mizuho Americas Open: -14, 1st, $450,000

Cognizant Founders Cup: -7, T7, $69,492

The Chevron Championship: -13, 1st, $1,200,000

T-Mobile Match Play: -8, 1st, $300,000

Ford Championship: -20, 1st, $337,500

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: -9, 1st, $300,000

LPGA Drive On Championship: -11, 1st, $262,500

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: -2, T16, $24,216

