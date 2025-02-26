“No Tiger Woods, little interest”; “It’s dead” – Fans react to ‘boring’ TGL’s plummeting ratings after 12 matches

The tenth match of Tiger Woods' TGL recorded its lowest viewership on Monday, February 24. The first match of the evening garnered only 263K viewers, with a slight increase to 297K for the second match of the day.

TGL action began at 5 pm ET, featuring Los Angeles Golf Club against New York Golf Club, followed by Boston Common GC facing Atlanta GC at 9 pm ET.

On Tuesday, February 24, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal took to X to report TGL's latest viewership numbers. Following this, NUCLR Golf asked followers if they were losing interest in the tech-infused league.

Fans online had different takes on the plummeting ratings. Many believed Tiger Woods was the driving force behind the league, and his absence resulted in a lack of attraction.

"No Tiger, little interest," one fan wrote.

"Yep, it's dead," another fan posted.

"I watched it for the first time last night! It is a complete rip-off of LIV Golf, except it's with a sim. The only problem is that TGL is painful to watch, while LIV Golf is my favorite league!" this fan commented.

"I called that after the first week. Boring as hell!," another fan opined.

"Watched twice. It was a curiosity. Regardless of who is playing, it's still just simulator golf. I'd rather go to my garage and practice my putting," one user remarked.

""It’s actually the exact opposite. In fact, TGL had a really successful ratings night. As @JoshACarpenter’s full tweet notes, TGL delivered more than double the viewers in the same slot on ESPN2 as last year. That means a significant number of active viewers chose to tune in," one user posted.

When will Tiger Woods' team play next on TGL? Schedule explored

Tiger Woods alongside Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim at TGL: JUP v NY (Image Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods opted out of Jupiter Links GC's fourth TGL match on Tuesday, February 25. The team is set to compete next on March 4 against Atlanta Drive GC.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule for the TGL:

January 7- The Bay GC beat New York GC (9-2)

January 14 - Los Angeles GC beat Jupiter Links GC (12-1)

January 21 - Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC (4-0)

January 27 - Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common GC (4-3)

February 4 - Los Angeles GC beat Boston Common GC (6-2)

February 17 - Atlanta Drive GC beat Los Angeles GC (6-5)

February 17 - The Bay GC beat Atlanta Drive GC (6-5)

February 17 - The Bay GC beat Boston Common GC (5-4)

February 18 - New York GC beat Jupiter Links GC (10-3)

February 24 - Los Angeles GC beat New York GC (5-4)

February 24 - Atlanta Drive GC beat Boston Common GC (6-3)

February 25 - The Bay GC beat Jupiter Links GC (6-3)

March 3 - Los Angeles GC vs. The Bay GC

March 3 - Boston Common GC vs. New York GC

March 4 - Atlanta Drive GC vs. Jupiter Links GC

