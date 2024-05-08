“No way this guy is getting the Tiger Woods treatment” – Fans react to Michael Block getting a CBS special ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship

After last year's heroics, Michael Block is set to compete at the PGA Championship again next week. However ahead of the tournament, he will get the special on CBS Sports, which will get telecast on Saturday, May 11.

While many biggies missed the cut at the PGA Championship last year, Block, a club pro from California became the talk of the town after finishing T15 at Oak Hill. He also made an ace in the Sunday finale where he was grouped with Rory McIlroy. For his heroics, he received the Low Club Pro honor and also earned automatic qualification for this year's Championship.

Block's special, titled 'One Moment in Time: Michael Block's Miracle in May' is a CBS and Paramount+'s joint venture and will be telecast on Saturday, May 11, at 2 pm ET.

Fans online felt that Block was getting too much attention for his PGA Championship performance last year. Many opined that it would be difficult for him to repeat his last year's result this time. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"No way this guy is getting the tiger woods treatment," one user wrote.

"Uh oh, that’s a lot of hype for a head pro! I hope Michael Block does well in Valhalla, but I think the Block party is over 🎉☠️," another user posted.

"There’s no way I can go another pga championship listening about this," one fan commented.

"If only he had rory's length he'd win this thing," one user took a jibe.

"one magical week last year. I do not see a repeat tho," this fan wrote.

"Is this ever going to end 🤦‍♂️," one user posted.

How many times has Michael Block competed at the PGA Championship?

Michael Block poses with Low Club Professional trophy after the final round of the PGA Championship 2023

Michael Block has made five starts at the PGA Championship and has made cut only once. He first competed in 2014 but he missed the cut until 2023 when he finished T15.

The 47-year-old golfer has also made two appearances at the US Open but is yet to make it to the weekend. Since his memorable week at Oak Hill, he hasn't made a cut on the PGA Tour. However, he tied for 27th at the Australian Open last December.

This year, Block had disappointing outings at both events he has played, so he will hope to make the most of his week at the Valhalla Golf Club.