“Nope…54 is great!” – Fans react to Talor Gooch revealing LIV Golf’s potential format change following Jon Rahm’s move 

Fans have reacted to Talor Gooch's recent update on potential changes in the LIV Golf format after Jon Rahm joined the circuit. the 2023 LIV Golf Individual Championship winner said in a recent interview that the Saudi circuit players talked about possible modifications to the LIV Golf format.

Rahm has expressed dissatisfaction with the 54-hole format of the series, and before the agreement was finalized, there were rumors that the 2023 Masters winner was in discussions with LIV officials to alter its format.

Gooch discussed the potential format change in a recent interview. The American golfer disclosed that Rahm thought there wasn't enough competition in the 54-hole format and that the Spanish player wanted to switch to a 72-hole version. There was an open forum to discuss the change among other LIV players and some were in favor of it.

Flushing It Golf shared the news on its X account, quoting Gooch saying:

"LIV Individual Champion, Talor Gooch, addresses the talk about a potential format change following Jon Rahm’s move to LIV: “[Rahm] has been vocal about some stuff he didn’t love but he wouldn’t have come to LIV if he thought he was going to win 10 tournaments a year and have no competition. He’s a true competitor. It’s beyond exciting."

He added:

"We haven’t had an open forum discussion with all players. But you get both sides… guys who would welcome [changing to 72 holes] and some guys who are opposed to it. Discussions will be had and it’ll be interesting to see what comes of it.”

Expand Tweet

Fans online claimed that the 54 format was excellent and were unimpressed with the proposed modifications. One user commented:

"Nope…54 is great!"

Expand Tweet

Some fans pointed out that, as LIV is the Roman numeral 54, the format shift would affect the name of their series.

"To state the obvious [that I only learned a month ago], “LIV” means “54” in Roman Numerals…"

Expand Tweet

"Only problem with that LIV=54 They'd ha to change the tours name."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When will LIV Golf start with its 2024 season?

LIV Golf will start with the third season in February 2024 at Mayakoba. The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 2–4 at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico.

Here is the LIV Golf schedule for the 2024 season:

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Date: February 2-4

Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course

LIV Golf Las Vegas

Date: February 8-10

Venue: Las Vegas Country Club

LIV Golf Saudi Arabia

Date: March 1-3

Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Hong Kong

Date: March 8-10

Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

LIV Golf (USA)

Date: April 5-7

Venue: To Be Announced

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 26-28

Venue: The Grange Golf Club

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: May 3-5

Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club

LIV Golf Houston

Date: June 7-9

Venue: Golf Club of Houston

LIV Golf Nashville

Date: June 21-23

Venue: The Grove

LIV Golf Andalucía

Date: July 12-14

Venue: Real Club Valderrama

LIV Golf UK

Date: July 26-28

Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Date: August 16-18

Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP

To Be Announced

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

To Be Announced