“Not a huge fan of qualifiers” – Bailey Tardy opens up on surviving a four-hole playoff to leading the US Women’s Open

The 455th-ranked golfer, Bailey Tardy is leading the US Women's Open 2023 leaderboard. The LPGA rookie, who made her debut earlier this year in March, has not had great success until now.

LPGA host Hope Barnett spoke with Tardy, after she finished her second round's play. The tournament leader, who shot a round of 4 under 68, was asked about her journey to secure a spot at the major tournament after surviving a four-hole playoff. She said:

"Yeah, I'm definitely did not get easy here. I'm not a huge fan of qualifiers. I mean, just, 36-holes a day is not my cup of team. And yeah, I played really well there and was able to survive the playoff and just enjoying the moment and playing here pretty well. "

After surviving a four-hole playoff in a @uswomensopen qualifier, Bailey Tardy is currently leading the championship

After that, Hope Barnett went on to ask about how it feels to lead the table, especially her first US Women's Open as a pro. Bailey Tardy said:

"Yeah, it's pretty wild. I have always believed in myself to be in this position. But, at the end of the day, it's just another golf tournament. And, so that's just like I'm treating it as. Yeah, I'm just sticking to my gameplan and trying to remain as calm as possible. "

Finally, Barrett asked Bailey Tardy about her game plan for Saturday, the third round. The 26-year-old golfer replied:

"I guess it just depends on the wind. I haven't actually looked at the forecast. but, I'm just staying solid, sights on the greens, and focusing on the tee shots, and hope to play some best golf. "

Analyzing Bailey Tardy's performance since her debut

Bailey Tardy made her professional debut earlier this year in March. She missed the cut in her first match, LPGA Drive On Championship. Her pro career has not yet taken off. In five of the 10 tournaments, she participated in (one withdrawn too), she missed the cut.

Before US Women's Open, Tardy played in the other two majors of the season. She did not manage to make the cut in both tournaments.

Here are the leaderboards standing for Bailey Tardy in all of her LPGA tournaments:

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - T70

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer - T54

Mizuho Americas Open - Missed the Cut

Cognizant Founders Cup - T52

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Withdrawn

The Chevron Championship - Missed the Cut

LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei - T23

DIO Implant LA Open - Missed the Cut

LPGA Drive On Championship - Missed the Cut

Bailey Tardy, who leads the 2023 Women's US Open leaderboard will be looking for her first professional win.

