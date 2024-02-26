“Not surprising at all,” “Don't blame him one bit” – Fans react to Jon Rahm’s claims of Tiger Woods ghosting after LIV Golf switch

Golf fans on social media have reacted to Jon Rahm's claims that Tiger Woods ghosted him after his controversial move to LIV Golf. Rahm joined the Saudi circuit in December 2023 for a reported deal of $550 million.

In a recent interview with SportsCenter on ESPN, Rahm disclosed that Rory McIlroy has been supportive of his decision both publicly and privately. However, that was not the case with legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

Rahm revealed that he texted Woods after signing a deal with LIV, but did not receive a response.

"#GHOSTED — Jon Rahm revealed this morning on SportsCenter that he reached out to Tiger Woods following his move to LIV and received no response. @TWlegion."

Fans in the comments section extended their support for Woods' decision saying it was not surprising. One user commented:

"Not surprising at all"

"Don't blame him one bit.....," wrote another fan.

"He should have pretended his name was 'Jan Romele' and Tiger would have texted right back," commented another fan.

"Not surprised. Loved Tiger as a golfer when he was in his prime - but Tiger off the course is a different story," commented a fan.

"Rory has been supportive" - Jon Rahm on getting support from McIlroy after LIV Golf move

Jon Rahm opened up about his decision to move to LIV Golf and the support he received from the PGA Tour players in his recent appearance on SportsCenter on ESPN.

In an interview with Marty Smith, the Spanish golfer explained that Rory McIlroy supported his decision. Speaking about McIlroy, Rahm said (as quoted by Golf.com):

“Rory has been supportive publicly of my decision and he was privately as well.”

It is important to note that McrIlroy had been an ardent supporter of the PGA Tour during its legal battle with LIV Golf. More recently, he asked the Ryder Cup officials to "rewrite" the rules to make Rahm compete at the biennial tournament in 2025.

In an interview with Sky Sports earlier this year, McIlroy said (as quoted by The Guardian):

“Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility, absolutely.

“There’s no question about that. I certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team. I’m going to miss competing against him week in and week out. He’s got so much talent, he’s so tenacious, he’s a great teammate in the Ryder Cup.”

Jon Rahm also appreciated McIlroy for his support in his recent interview with ESPN. He spoke about Tiger Woods and his reaction to Rahm's move to LIV Golf as well.

Speaking about Woods, Rahm said (via Golf.com):

“Tiger? No, not really. I mean, Tiger, I texted him and the people that try to reach out, you know, the process, when I signed and I just let him know, 'Hey, you know, this is a personal decision.'”

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are all eligible to compete at the first major of the year, The Masters. It will be the first tournament since Rahm's move to LIV Golf in which he will play with PGA Tour golfers.

All three golfers are most likely to play in the tournament, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting this prestigious tournament. The Masters will take place in April at the Augusta National Golf Course.