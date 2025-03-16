"Not without a major" - Fans troll Phil Mickelson for backing Joaquin Niemann as the best golfer in the world

Phil Mickelson has hailed Joaquin Niemann "#1" after the latter's latest victory. Niemann aced the LIV Golf Singapore event, earning the victory with a 5-stroke margin over Brooks Koepka. Some fans did not agree with his take, and shared their reactions in the comments.

Niemann earned his fourth LIV Golf victory at Sentosa Golf Club on March 16, 2025. This is also his second LIV Golf victory in the last three events. The Chilean won the contest with a 6-under 65 in the final round, earning praise from Mickelson.

"Top 5?, Try #1," Phil Mickelson wrote on X in response to a post calling Joaquin Niemann one of the best players in the world.

Mickelson’s response under Niemann's team Torque GC's post on X was praise for his fellow LIV Golfer. Niemann had a dominant performance at LIV Golf Singapore. He finished the event at Serapong Course 17-under 196.

Following the comment from Mickelson, golf fans had their say on the matter.

"Not without a major," a fan commented below.

"#1 what? He did this exact same thing last season and managed a T22 as his best major finish. You’re not #1 of anything if you never show up when it matters most," another user wrote.

"Phil knows it all. Just ask him next time," one fan shared.

"#1 in LIV is like being the best college player bc of the weak competition. He’d be the 18th best on tour," one fan opined.

"He’s better than Scottie [Scheffler]? Serious question," a fan asked.

Phil Mickelson expressed his confidence about Augusta

Phil Mickelson finished in solo third place at LIV Golf Hong Kong recently. He shot 67-65-64 in the 54 hole competition, finishing the event with a 14-under 196. This performance from the 54-year old golfer is undoubtedly one of his best on the Saudi PIF-backed golf league.

While talking to reporters during his post-match conference, Mickelson said (quoted by Golf.com):

"I’ve been playing really well at home, and it’s great to take it here. I didn’t putt well at Adelaide, otherwise I would have contended there, as well. I played really good golf, and I had about four or five putts — today even — that could have gone lower and been an ultra low round to make a run."

The veteran golfer further said:

"The fact is I’m hitting a lot of good shots. I’m playing some good golf, and this is a building week as I continue to build into LIV and my goal of accomplishing a win in LIV as well as winning another major, getting ready for Augusta."

Phil Mickelson has already won six golf majors, winning The Masters three times in total (in 2004, 2006, and 2010). He is one of the eight golfers who have scored wins in at least three Masters events. Last year, he tied for the 43rd place at Augusta National Golf Course, finishing 8-over par.

