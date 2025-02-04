"Nothing more stupid", "Should ban his broomstick putter first": Fans react to Lucas Glover's call to ban 'aim point' putting strategy

PGA Tour pro Lucas Glover recently appeared on PGA Tour Radio's SiriusXM show, where he discussed potentially banning aim-point putting. As the clip was uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), fans shared their views and reacted to his call for the ban.

During the show, Glover said Aimpoint hasn't helped anyone since its inception on the PGA Tour.

"Aimpoint statistically hasn't helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour," Glover said. "Statistics have bared that out. It's also kind of rude to be up near the hole stomping around figuring out where the break is in your feet it needs to be banned. It takes forever."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Reacting to these comments, fans expressed their views.

"YES! OMG! Ban aim point TODAY! He is absolutely CORRECT! There is nothing more stupid that watching 3 PROS go through their aim pt routines. @PGATOUR want to speed up play? Kill aim pt! NOW!" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"He’s just a bad putter that hates putting. They should ban his broomstick putter first," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Here are the facts: 1. AimPoint takes 3-5 times fewer steps/footprints for a read than a traditional read. Sonora actually faster. 2. AimPoint does not teach anyone to walk up by the cup. If a player does that it is not the correct process. 3. The data shows many players have gotten statistically much better when they started AimPoint. Saying otherwise is just ignorant of the facts and unjustifiable," one fan said.

A couple of fans asked how would they ban Aimpoint as there are so many versions of it.

"I really don't care one way or the other. How do you enforce it though? You'd have to make a rule that says no straddling your line but guys could still stand next to their line and get the feel," a fan said.

"I don't even know how you would ban this, there are so many versions of the aim point. Would also love to see the statistics on this, does he have the data on every player that's "switched" to that method and exactly when they did? Seems highly unlikely," another fan said.

"Agreed. Add to that the line on the ball!!! Drives me nuts. Adjusting 3 or 4x's. AHHHHHHH," one fan said.

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Lucas Glover has been on the PGA Tour since 2001 and has seen the problem closely. However, getting the tour to ban Aimpoint putting would be challenging, as no other prominent name in the golfing world apart from Lucas Glover has raised concerns regarding Aimpoint putting.

Lucas Glover makes an impressive start to the 2025 PGA Tour season.

Lucas Glover has made an impressive to the PGA Tour this season as he finished T3 at the recent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am. He has competed in three events this year so far and has missed just one cut, along with a T21 and a T3 finish.

The 45-year-old American golfer has already made $1,240,088 as official money on the PGA Tour this year and is ranked 11th in the season-long FedExCup rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback