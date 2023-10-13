“Oh you f******* dumb***” - Brooks Koepka reacts to his poor bunker shot at LIV Jeddah Invitational

Brooks Koepka showed on Friday at LIV Golf Jeddah that the sport is far from the relaxed game that those who are unaware think it is. The competition is so fierce that even in a good round, Koepka had harsh words for himself for a single shot he felt was bad.

The event occurred on the 17th hole, his 16th of the day. Koepka's drive went into one of the bunkers surrounding the green and the American went for a wedge to find the green.

His shot found the green cleanly and was about 15 feet from the hole. However, this did not seem to be what Koepka was looking for. A hot mic on the television broadcast caught him chastising himself with the following words:

"You f***g dumb***s! Go f***k yourself!”

Despite Brooks Koepka's inconsistency with this shot, his round was good enough to finish in a share of second place. Koepka had one eagle and four birdies against two bogeys to end with a score of -4.

What's left for Brooks Koepka in the 2023 season?

Brooks Koepka cannot aspire to lead the individual ranking of the current LIV Golf season. He is currently ranked fifth with 112 points, so even if he wins in Jeddah, he cannot catch the leader, Cameron Smith (170).

For the same reason, he cannot challenge for second place, currently held by Talor Gooch (162). However, he has a mathematical chance of knocking Bryson DeChambeau (146) off third place.

That possibility, of course, depends on Brooks Koepka having a good result in Jeddah and DeChambeau failing to do so. Finishing third on the season's individual leaderboard would earn Koepka $4 million.

In addition, Smash GC, the team captained by Koepka, is in eighth place in the team standings heading into the Team Championship in Miami at the end of October.

If they maintain their current position, Smash GC will play one of the teams between ninth and 12th place on the first day of the Teams Championship. Technically, they have the option to pick their opponent, but since they are the last to pick, it will really depend on who the others pick.

Brooks Koepka is wrapping up another excellent season on LIV Golf with one win (LIV Golf Orlando) and three other top-10 finishes (Singapore, Tulsa and Andalucia). He finished thrice in the top 20 (Adelaide, DC and London) as well.

Koepka also played in all four majors this season with a brilliant overall performance. He tied for second at the Masters, won the PGA Championship, tied for 17th at the U.S. Open and tied for 64th at The Open Championship.

Finally, Koepka was one of the captain's picks to represent the United States in the Ryder Cup. Marco Simone Golf & Country Club did not see his best version as he played out a win, a loss and a tie, contributing 1.5 points to his team.