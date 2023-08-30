Omega European Masters 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money purse and more

The DP World Tour players will be heading to compete at the 2023 Omega European Masters this week. It is a professional men's golf competition that was first held in 1923. Originally known as the Swiss Open, it underwent a number of name changes before settling on its current title, the European Masters.

The 2023 Omega European Masters will be headlined by some of the best golfers on the DP World Tour. Matt Fitzpatrick is the top-ranked golfer playing this week. The other golfers playing at the events are Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Ludvig Aberg and Alexander Bjork.

Omega European Masters 2023 schedule

The first round of the 2023 Omega European Masters will get underway on Thursday, August 31, and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, September 3.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 Omega European Masters (local Swiss time):

Thursday, August 31

07:30 AM Start of the Omega European Masters (1st round)

09:00 AM Opening of the exhibition units in the entry zone & Mont Blanc Village

04:00 PM Start of the After Golf - music and F&B

Friday, September 1, 2023

07:30 AM Start of the Omega European Masters (2nd round)

09:00 AM Opening of the exhibition units in the entry zone & Mont Blanc Village

04:00 PM Start of the After Golf - music and F&B

Saturday, September 2, 2023

08:00 AM Start of the Omega European Masters (3rd round)

09:00 AM Opening of the exhibition units in the entry zone & Mont Blanc Village

09:30 AM Start of "Beat the Pro" (U14-U16 Swiss Golf) on hole 8

04:00 PM Start of the After Golf - music and F&B

Sunday, September 3, 2023

08:00 AM Start of the Omega European Masters (4th round)

09:00 AM Opening of the exhibition units in the entry zone & Mont Blanc Village

05:00 PM Prize Giving Ceremony

Omega European Masters 2023 venue

The tournament will be held at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Valais, which has been hosting the event since 1939.

The golf course is located in Crans-Montana, which is a municipality district of Sierre in the canton of Valais, Switzerland.

Omega European Masters 2023 prize money

The tournament's purse has increased by €50,000. This year's edition will have a purse of €2.5 million, with the winner receiving a check of €425,000.

Below is the 2023 Omega European Masters prize money breakdown:

1st €425,000

2nd €275,000

3rd €157,500

4th €125,000

5th €105,000

6th €87,500

7th €75,000

8th €62,500

9th €56,000

10th €50,000

11th €46,000

12th €43,000

13th €40,250

14th €38,250

15th €36,750

16th €35,250

17th €33,750

18th €32,250

19th €31,000

20th €30,000

21st €39,000

22nd €28,250

23rd €27,500

24th €26,750

25th €26,000

26th €25,250

27th €24,500

28th €23,750

29th €23,000

30th €22,250

31st €21,500

32nd €20,750

33rd €20,000

34th €19,250

35th €18,500

36th €17,750

37th €17,250

38th €16,750

39th €16,250

40th €15,750

41st €15,250

42nd €14,750

43rd €14,250

44th €13,750

45th €13,250

46th €12,750

47th €12,250

48th €11,750

49th €11,250

50th €10,760

51st €10,250

52nd €9,750

53rd €9,250

54th €8,750

55th €8,500

56th €8,250

57th €8,000

58th €7,750

59th €7,500

60th €7,250

61st €7,000

62nd €6,750

63rd €6,500

64th €6,250

65th €6,000

66th €5,750

67th €5,500

68th €5,250

69th €5,000

70th €4,750