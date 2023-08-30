Omega European Masters 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money purse and more

The DP World Tour players will be heading to compete at the 2023 Omega European Masters this week. It is a professional men's golf competition that was first held in 1923. Originally known as the Swiss Open, it underwent a number of name changes before settling on its current title, the European Masters.
The 2023 Omega European Masters will be headlined by some of the best golfers on the DP World Tour. Matt Fitzpatrick is the top-ranked golfer playing this week. The other golfers playing at the events are Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Ludvig Aberg and Alexander Bjork.
Omega European Masters 2023 schedule
The first round of the 2023 Omega European Masters will get underway on Thursday, August 31, and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, September 3.
Here is the schedule for the 2023 Omega European Masters (local Swiss time):
Thursday, August 31
- 07:30 AM Start of the Omega European Masters (1st round)
- 09:00 AM Opening of the exhibition units in the entry zone & Mont Blanc Village
- 04:00 PM Start of the After Golf - music and F&B
Friday, September 1, 2023
- 07:30 AM Start of the Omega European Masters (2nd round)
- 09:00 AM Opening of the exhibition units in the entry zone & Mont Blanc Village
- 04:00 PM Start of the After Golf - music and F&B
Saturday, September 2, 2023
- 08:00 AM Start of the Omega European Masters (3rd round)
- 09:00 AM Opening of the exhibition units in the entry zone & Mont Blanc Village
- 09:30 AM Start of "Beat the Pro" (U14-U16 Swiss Golf) on hole 8
- 04:00 PM Start of the After Golf - music and F&B
Sunday, September 3, 2023
- 08:00 AM Start of the Omega European Masters (4th round)
- 09:00 AM Opening of the exhibition units in the entry zone & Mont Blanc Village
- 05:00 PM Prize Giving Ceremony
Omega European Masters 2023 venue
The tournament will be held at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Valais, which has been hosting the event since 1939.
The golf course is located in Crans-Montana, which is a municipality district of Sierre in the canton of Valais, Switzerland.
Omega European Masters 2023 prize money
The tournament's purse has increased by €50,000. This year's edition will have a purse of €2.5 million, with the winner receiving a check of €425,000.
Below is the 2023 Omega European Masters prize money breakdown:
- 1st €425,000
- 2nd €275,000
- 3rd €157,500
- 4th €125,000
- 5th €105,000
- 6th €87,500
- 7th €75,000
- 8th €62,500
- 9th €56,000
- 10th €50,000
- 11th €46,000
- 12th €43,000
- 13th €40,250
- 14th €38,250
- 15th €36,750
- 16th €35,250
- 17th €33,750
- 18th €32,250
- 19th €31,000
- 20th €30,000
- 21st €39,000
- 22nd €28,250
- 23rd €27,500
- 24th €26,750
- 25th €26,000
- 26th €25,250
- 27th €24,500
- 28th €23,750
- 29th €23,000
- 30th €22,250
- 31st €21,500
- 32nd €20,750
- 33rd €20,000
- 34th €19,250
- 35th €18,500
- 36th €17,750
- 37th €17,250
- 38th €16,750
- 39th €16,250
- 40th €15,750
- 41st €15,250
- 42nd €14,750
- 43rd €14,250
- 44th €13,750
- 45th €13,250
- 46th €12,750
- 47th €12,250
- 48th €11,750
- 49th €11,250
- 50th €10,760
- 51st €10,250
- 52nd €9,750
- 53rd €9,250
- 54th €8,750
- 55th €8,500
- 56th €8,250
- 57th €8,000
- 58th €7,750
- 59th €7,500
- 60th €7,250
- 61st €7,000
- 62nd €6,750
- 63rd €6,500
- 64th €6,250
- 65th €6,000
- 66th €5,750
- 67th €5,500
- 68th €5,250
- 69th €5,000
- 70th €4,750