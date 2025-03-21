"One year seems mild"; "3.4M for stealing merch?" — Fans react to Augusta National theft verdict

On Wednesday, March 19, Augusta National's ex worker Richard Globensky was sentenced was found guilty of stealing three Green Jackets and other memorabilia. The US District Court in Chicago sentenced him to one year ordered to pay $3.4 million in restitution to the Augusta National Golf Club.

On Thursday, March 20, NUCLR Golf a popular golf tracking account on X revealed that the stolen items also included the green jackets of Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen. As per the official statement, Globensky sold them for a nearly $5.3 million via Florida online brokers.

Fans online had interesting reactions to the Augusta theft verdict. While many felt it was a rather mild decision to give just a one-year sentence, some also believed that the $3.4 million fine was an excessively harsh punishment.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"One year seems mild," one fan wrote.

"3.4 Mil for stealing merch? Absolutely ridiculous. Imagine if Agusta NGC used their obvious influence for something more useful," another fan posted.

"Stealing green jackets won’t win you a Masters title - just a one-year membership behind bars! ⛳️," another fan commented.

"This might be crazier than chiefsaholic, probably not. But we need another documentary for sure 🤣," this fan remarked.

"Did they get the jackets back?" one user posted.

"Augusta is probably gonna pay off some prisoners to get rid of him," this user opined.

Who have won at the Masters in past 50 years? Past winners at Augusta explored

Here's a look at the past winners at the Masters Tournament (since 1974):

2024: Scottie Scheffler (2)

2023: Jon Rahm

2022: Scottie Scheffler

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Tiger Woods (5)

2018: Patrick Reed

2017: Sergio García

2016: Danny Willett

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Bubba Watson (2)

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Bubba Watson

2011: Charl Schwartzel

2010: Phil Mickelson (3)

2009: Ángel Cabrera

2008: Trevor Immelman

2007: Zach Johnson

2006: Phil Mickelson (2)

2005: Tiger Woods (4)

2004: Phil Mickelson

2003: Mike Weir

2002: Tiger Woods (3)

2001: Tiger Woods (2)

2000: Vijay Singh

1999: José María Olazábal (2)

1998: Mark O'Meara

1997: Tiger Woods

1996: Nick Faldo (3)

1995: Ben Crenshaw (2)

1994: José María Olazábal

1993: Bernhard Langer (2)

1992: Fred Couples

1991: Ian Woosnam

1990: Nick Faldo (2)

1989: Nick Faldo

1988: Sandy Lyle

1987: Larry Mize

1986: Jack Nicklaus (6)

1985: Bernhard Langer

1984: Ben Crenshaw

1983: Seve Ballesteros (2)

1982: Craig Stadler

1981: Tom Watson (2)

1980: Seve Ballesteros

1979: Fuzzy Zoeller

1978: Gary Player (3)

1977: Tom Watson

1976: Raymond Floyd

1975: Jack Nicklaus (5)

1974: Gary Player (2)

