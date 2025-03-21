"One year seems mild"; "3.4M for stealing merch?" — Fans react to Augusta National theft verdict

On Wednesday, March 19, Augusta National's ex worker Richard Globensky was sentenced was found guilty of stealing three Green Jackets and other memorabilia. The US District Court in Chicago sentenced him to one year ordered to pay $3.4 million in restitution to the Augusta National Golf Club.
On Thursday, March 20, NUCLR Golf a popular golf tracking account on X revealed that the stolen items also included the green jackets of Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen. As per the official statement, Globensky sold them for a nearly $5.3 million via Florida online brokers.
Fans online had interesting reactions to the Augusta theft verdict. While many felt it was a rather mild decision to give just a one-year sentence, some also believed that the $3.4 million fine was an excessively harsh punishment.
Here's a look at some reactions:
"One year seems mild," one fan wrote.
"3.4 Mil for stealing merch? Absolutely ridiculous. Imagine if Agusta NGC used their obvious influence for something more useful," another fan posted.
"Stealing green jackets won’t win you a Masters title - just a one-year membership behind bars! ⛳️," another fan commented.
"This might be crazier than chiefsaholic, probably not. But we need another documentary for sure 🤣," this fan remarked.
"Did they get the jackets back?" one user posted.
"Augusta is probably gonna pay off some prisoners to get rid of him," this user opined.
Who have won at the Masters in past 50 years? Past winners at Augusta explored
Here's a look at the past winners at the Masters Tournament (since 1974):
- 2024: Scottie Scheffler (2)
- 2023: Jon Rahm
- 2022: Scottie Scheffler
- 2021: Hideki Matsuyama
- 2020: Dustin Johnson
- 2019: Tiger Woods (5)
- 2018: Patrick Reed
- 2017: Sergio García
- 2016: Danny Willett
- 2015: Jordan Spieth
- 2014: Bubba Watson (2)
- 2013: Adam Scott
- 2012: Bubba Watson
- 2011: Charl Schwartzel
- 2010: Phil Mickelson (3)
- 2009: Ángel Cabrera
- 2008: Trevor Immelman
- 2007: Zach Johnson
- 2006: Phil Mickelson (2)
- 2005: Tiger Woods (4)
- 2004: Phil Mickelson
- 2003: Mike Weir
- 2002: Tiger Woods (3)
- 2001: Tiger Woods (2)
- 2000: Vijay Singh
- 1999: José María Olazábal (2)
- 1998: Mark O'Meara
- 1997: Tiger Woods
- 1996: Nick Faldo (3)
- 1995: Ben Crenshaw (2)
- 1994: José María Olazábal
- 1993: Bernhard Langer (2)
- 1992: Fred Couples
- 1991: Ian Woosnam
- 1990: Nick Faldo (2)
- 1989: Nick Faldo
- 1988: Sandy Lyle
- 1987: Larry Mize
- 1986: Jack Nicklaus (6)
- 1985: Bernhard Langer
- 1984: Ben Crenshaw
- 1983: Seve Ballesteros (2)
- 1982: Craig Stadler
- 1981: Tom Watson (2)
- 1980: Seve Ballesteros
- 1979: Fuzzy Zoeller
- 1978: Gary Player (3)
- 1977: Tom Watson
- 1976: Raymond Floyd
- 1975: Jack Nicklaus (5)
- 1974: Gary Player (2)