“Only 50-foot putt I wish I’d never made” – Tyrrell Hatton lost $3.7K for making the 54-hole cut at Dubai Desert Classic

Tyrrell Hatton is currently at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai playing the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic. The golfer made a 54-hole cut on Sunday with an eagle putt at the 18th green. The golfer’s 50-foot putt was a deciding factor in a very close match.

The Englishman made the 54-hole cut and made it to Monday's final day of play. Instead of celebrating the putt, the golfer was visibly saddened. The golfer sunk his head in his hands after making the shot and this confused fans. Hatton, who said that he "was mentally at home yesterday (Saturday)," added that it was the ‘only 50-foot putt he wishes he’d never made.’

Speaking to Golf Digest at the Emirates Golf Club, Tyrrell Hatton said:

“Making that cut has just potentially cost me 48 hours at home. I was mentally at home yesterday. I was hoping the guys would make sure I could get home. I just crept in to this morning.”

The 31-year-old added:

"That is probably the only 50-foot putt I wish I’d never made in my life. I’m going back to the hotel and hoping there is a very slim chance I can leave, depending on what the guys do. Hopefully it works out my way and I can get home.”

However, making the cut meant that Hatton would now only leave later on Monday. The Englishman was further shocked to find out that his agent had spent over $3,000 changing the flights booked. It is pertinent to note that the final round of the DP World Tour event was delayed to Monday due to weather conditions.

Tyrrell Hatton didn’t want to make the cut in Dubai

Tyrrell Hatton was very close to dropping out of the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The golfer double-bogeyed the 16th and missed a short birdie putt at the 17th to sit outside the cut line. He was prepared to leave for his home later in the day. However, the Englishman proceeded to eagle at the end, ensuring his attendance on Monday, the final day of play.

It’s interesting that Hatton couldn’t hide his emotions after making the shot. Both the golfer and his caddie, Mick Donaghy, were in dismay as he made the 50-foot shot from the flag. Both shook heads and walked towards each other. Hatton even apologized to his bagman, who asked him questions like “What were you thinking?” and “Why didn’t you leave it short?”

It’s safe to say that it was an interesting day for Hatton. It’s also noteworthy that this happened just hours after the golfer posted a hilarious meme to Twitter upon learning that he was paired with current European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and the man he replaced, Henrik Stenson. The golfer joked about him disappearing if the international event is discussed in his group.

Tyrrell Hatton finished T38 on the Dubai Desert Classic field. He was nowhere in contention for the top prizes for the event led by Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed.

