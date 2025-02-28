“Ouch”; “Big contrast from Augusta!” – Fans shocked by Cognizant Classic’s ‘expensive’ sparkling wine and beer

The PGA Tour players teed it up this week at the Cognizant Classic. The tournament started with its first round on Thursday, February 27. However, it is making headlines for its expensive wine and beer.

Mark Calcavecchia shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account about the high prices of different drinks at the Cognizant Classic. He wrote:

"@the_cognizant ⁩ at PGA National. This spectating shit ain’t cheap."

Fans swarmed the comment section to take jibes at the PGA Tour event's expensive items.

"Ouch!" a fan wrote.

"Big contrast from Augusta!" another fan wrote.

"Nope! Expensive!" one more fan wrote.

Here are more reactions.

"How bad is the Sparkling wine that Corona Light is more expensive?" one said.

"What a joke. Keep the tickets. I'll stock the fridge and check the ticker. Watchin robots play slow golf while I spend 100 hard earned dollars to be confortable at an event. Like, they think everyone makes 20 million year," another fan said.

"Time to sneak some in the golf bag," one more fan added.

Several more fans expressed their disappointment with the expensive drinks.

Highlights from the opening round of Cognizant Classic

The first round of the Cognizant Classic concluded on February 27 at the PGA National Resort’s The Champion Course. In the opening round, Jake Knapp was impressive, shooting a round of 59.

The American golfer started his game on the first tee, making five consecutive birdies. He added another birdie on the ninth and then made six more birdies on the back nine for a bogey-free round of 12-under. He has a stunning four-stroke lead heading into the second round of the tournament.

During the post-round press conference of the Cognizant Classic on February 27, Knapp opened up about his terrific performance, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I don't really know. I knew obviously I had it going really early, but at the same time, that can happen and then it can kind of fizzle out pretty quick. I thought I did a good job of just trying to focus on shot by shot and not letting what happened or what could happen affect anything. Then once I made the long putt on 15, it was like, okay, now this is kind of here."

Meanwhile, Daniel Berger settled in a three-way tie for second place with Russell Henley and Sami Välimäki, followed by Sam Ryder, who finished tied for fifth with Rickie Fowler, Davis Riley, Jesper Svensson, Keith Mitchell, and J.J. Spaun at 7-under. Michael Kim tied for 11th place with Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Joe Highsmith, and Charley Hoffman.

