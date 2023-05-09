"How fast she plays" - Paige Spiranac lauds 9-year-old golfer trying to qualify for the US Women's Open

Paige Spiranac has nothing but praise for Bella Simoes, a 9-year-old from Brazil who is trying to qualify for the US Women’s Open in Naples, Florida.

Simoes will face tough competition though, as a total of 68 women will attempt a 36-hole qualifying round at The Club in Mediterra. Of those, only the top two will qualify for the US Women's Open.

If Simoes was to achieve this remarkable feat, she would become the youngest to ever qualify for the US Women’s Open, breaking the previous record set by 10-year-old Lucy Li in 2013.

Spiranac, while praising the 9-year-old, wrote on Twitter:

"Two cool things about this video. First off, she is 9 years old and second is how fast she plays."

Paige Spiranac praises Bella Simoes for her fast-playing style

Simoes might only be 9 years old, but she is already a three-time US Kids World Champion, taking back-to-back wins with utter dominance. After posting a video of her playing, many Twitter users also reacted to Paige Spiranac’s post, lauding the young girl.

"That's an impressive swing for a 9-year old."

"Love it. A lesson for all of us on pace of play. We really don’t need 3 practice swings before every shot"

"what a swing"

"Thats not even what id consider fast though, that should be the norm! Looks a hell of a swing for a 9yr old, hope i can get my girls into it too, 5 and 7 now."

"Now I am quitting golf. A nine year old can kick my butt after I have been playing a game for 40 of my 51 years on the planet… lol! Who am I kidding, good for her! I hope she pursues it as far as she wants!"

"A LOT of people could learn a thing or two from her… swag and pace"

"Wow what a gorgeous swing! Wish I could swing it like that! Love the twirl and holster at the end! Bucket hat is working too!"

Paige Spiranac is no foreigner to women’s tournaments and golf courses. The golfer turned social media influencer has played Division 1 golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University.

While Spiranac did not move on to the LPGA, she has unapologetically expressed herself on social media. The leading influencer does not shy away from expressing her opinions and knows about the ins and outs of golf.

Bella Simoes, on the other hand, is just beginning her journey in golf. The strong-minded youngster will be giving it her all as she lines up besides big names such as Isabella Fierro, Brooke Matthews, and Kristy McPherson.

Her incredibly flawless swing, style, and twirl shows that the young girl has the determination and dedication to make the US Women’s Open.

