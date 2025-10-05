Paige Spiranac sports white top and blue denim trousers during latest golf outing

Paige Spiranac may no longer be a professional golfer, but she is a regular on the golf course. She recently shared a picture from her latest golf outing, showing off her stylish attire for the round.Spiranac was photographed sitting in a golf cart wearing a sleeveless white top with a front zipper. She paired the top with navy blue pants and wore a pair of sunglasses on top of her head as she flashed a smile at the camera.Image taken from Paige Spiranac’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@_paige.reneePaige Spiranac shared the same picture on X, where she has over 1 million followers. She wrote in the caption that she “played terribly” in the round, but was glad that at least, her outfit was cute.Paige Spiranac similarly sported a blue and white outfit to the course back in June. She wore a white tank top and traded the blue pants for a blue pleated golf skirt.The 32-year-old was photographed sitting in a golf cart and smiling. She wrote in the caption:“Golf cart selfies ⛳️📸☀️”Image taken from Spiranac’s Instagram feed _ Image Source: Instagram@_paige.reneeSpiranac set out on a path to become a pro golfer in 2016 when she made her pro debut on the Cactus Tour. She won her first and only tour victory at the Las Colinas Club, where she defeated the then-top-ranked amateur in the world, Hannah O’ Sullivan.The Wheat Ridge native competed in an LPGA Tour qualifying tournament and attempted to gain entry into the circuit, but failed to secure a tour card. Her career then pivoted into modeling, golf instructing, and influencing.Paige Spiranac channels Scooby-Doo’s Velma in recent Halloween postSpooky season has kicked off, and Paige Spiranac is here for it. The golf influencer and social media personality recently dropped a picture on Instagram showing off a Velma-inspired look.Spiranac rocked a vibrant orange top, a bold cherry-red mini skirt, thick-rimmed glasses, and a chopped bob in the picture, imitating the popular character from Scooby-Doo. The look marked the beginning of her “31 costumes in 31 days” social media campaign, which began on October 1.She wrote in the caption:“It’s that time of the year again 🎃 31 costumes in 31 days starts tomorrow! All new costumes, no repeats from the last 2 years 👻🎃🔥”Image taken from Spiranac’s X feed _ Source: X/@PaigeSpiranacTo make things even more exciting, Paige Spiranac also included a link to her Passes page, where fans can get early access to all the upcoming Halloween looks. Membership options range from the Par tier to Birdie and Eagle, priced between $10 and $100 a month. Subscribers get access to exclusive content, livestreams, and even the chance to slide into her DMs.