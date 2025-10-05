  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Paige Spiranac sports white top and blue denim trousers during latest golf outing

Paige Spiranac sports white top and blue denim trousers during latest golf outing

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 05, 2025 00:14 GMT
Paige Spiranac _ Image via Instagram/@_paige.renee
Paige Spiranac _ [Image via Instagram/@_paige.renee]

Paige Spiranac may no longer be a professional golfer, but she is a regular on the golf course. She recently shared a picture from her latest golf outing, showing off her stylish attire for the round.

Ad

Spiranac was photographed sitting in a golf cart wearing a sleeveless white top with a front zipper. She paired the top with navy blue pants and wore a pair of sunglasses on top of her head as she flashed a smile at the camera.

Image taken from Paige Spiranac&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@_paige.renee
Image taken from Paige Spiranac’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@_paige.renee

Paige Spiranac shared the same picture on X, where she has over 1 million followers. She wrote in the caption that she “played terribly” in the round, but was glad that at least, her outfit was cute.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Paige Spiranac similarly sported a blue and white outfit to the course back in June. She wore a white tank top and traded the blue pants for a blue pleated golf skirt.

The 32-year-old was photographed sitting in a golf cart and smiling. She wrote in the caption:

“Golf cart selfies ⛳️📸☀️”
Image taken from Spiranac&rsquo;s Instagram feed _ Image Source: Instagram@_paige.renee
Image taken from Spiranac’s Instagram feed _ Image Source: Instagram@_paige.renee

Spiranac set out on a path to become a pro golfer in 2016 when she made her pro debut on the Cactus Tour. She won her first and only tour victory at the Las Colinas Club, where she defeated the then-top-ranked amateur in the world, Hannah O’ Sullivan.

Ad

The Wheat Ridge native competed in an LPGA Tour qualifying tournament and attempted to gain entry into the circuit, but failed to secure a tour card. Her career then pivoted into modeling, golf instructing, and influencing.

Paige Spiranac channels Scooby-Doo’s Velma in recent Halloween post

Spooky season has kicked off, and Paige Spiranac is here for it. The golf influencer and social media personality recently dropped a picture on Instagram showing off a Velma-inspired look.

Ad

Spiranac rocked a vibrant orange top, a bold cherry-red mini skirt, thick-rimmed glasses, and a chopped bob in the picture, imitating the popular character from Scooby-Doo. The look marked the beginning of her “31 costumes in 31 days” social media campaign, which began on October 1.

She wrote in the caption:

“It’s that time of the year again 🎃 31 costumes in 31 days starts tomorrow! All new costumes, no repeats from the last 2 years 👻🎃🔥”
Ad
Image taken from Spiranac&rsquo;s X feed _ Source: X/@PaigeSpiranac
Image taken from Spiranac’s X feed _ Source: X/@PaigeSpiranac

To make things even more exciting, Paige Spiranac also included a link to her Passes page, where fans can get early access to all the upcoming Halloween looks. Membership options range from the Par tier to Birdie and Eagle, priced between $10 and $100 a month. Subscribers get access to exclusive content, livestreams, and even the chance to slide into her DMs.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications