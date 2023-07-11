Patrick Cantlay leads PGA Tour’s power rankings for Genesis Scottish Open 2023

Patrick Cantlay topped the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open power rankings. His outstanding success on the golf field in recent months has raised expectations about his chances of winning the PGA Tour tournament this week.

Cantlay has only missed the cut once at the Waste Management Phoenix Open since the start of 2023.

The PGA Tour has released the power rankings for the Scottish Open, with Patrick Cantlay atop the list, followed by 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood.

Here are the power rankings of golfers for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open:

1. Patrick Cantlay

2. Scottie Scheffler

3. Tommy Fleetwood

4. Xander Schauffele

5. Tyrrell Hatton

6. Viktor Hovland

7. Matthew Fitzpatrick

8. Rickie Fowler

9. Rory McIlroy

10. Wyndham Clark

11. Min Woo Lee

12. Rasmus Hojgaard

13. Aaron Rai

14. Justin Rose

15. Shane Lowry

The 2023 Genesis Invitational Open is scheduled to commence this week, starting with the opening round on Thursday, July 13, and running through the weekend to wrap up the finale on Sunday, July 16.

Patrick Cantlay's PGA Tour results

Patrick Cantlay began the 2023 PGA Tour season in 16th place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He was awarded $241,000 in prize money.

He then played at The American Express and finished 26th. Cantlay, on the other hand, missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open before coming back to finish third at Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Here are the results of the PGA Tour events Patrick Cantlay played in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Date: 1.8.2023

Result: T16

Prize money: $241,000.00

The American Express

Date: 1.22.2023

Result: T26

Prize money: $58,400.00

WM Phoenix Open

Date: 2.12.2023

Result: CUT

The Genesis Invitational

Date: 2.19.2023

Result: 3

Prize money: $1,380,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Date: 3.5.2023

Result: T4

Prize money: $800,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

Date: 3.12.2023

Result: T19

Prize money: $275,000.00

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Date: 3.26.2023

Result: T9

Prize money: $365,000.00

Masters Tournament

Date: 4.9.2023

Result: T14

Prize money: $333,000.00

RBC Heritage

Date: 4.16.2023

Result: 3

Prize money: $1,380,000.00

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Date: 4.23.2023

Result: T4

Prize money: $261,225.00

Wells Fargo Championship

Date: 5.7.2023

Result: T21

Prize money: $235,000.00

PGA Championship

Date: 5.21.2023

Result: T9

Prize money: $465,000.00

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date:6.4.2023

Result: T30

Prize money: $117,250.00

U.S. Open

Date: 6.18.2023

Result: T14

Prize money: $332,343.00

Travelers Championship

Date: 6.25.2023

Result: T4

Prize money: $841,666.67

Patrick Cantlay odds for the Genesis Scottish Open 2023

According to Sportsline, Patrick Cantlay's odds to win the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open are +1400. He is the fourth favorite to win the title this week.

Scottie Scheffler has the best chance to win the 2023 Scottish Open with odd points of +700.

Here are the odds for the tournament:

Scottie Scheffler +700

Rory McIlroy +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Rickie Fowler +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tyrrell Hatton +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200

Shane Lowry +3400

Justin Rose +3400

Min Woo Lee +3400

