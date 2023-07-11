Patrick Cantlay leads PGA Tour’s power rankings for Genesis Scottish Open 2023

Patrick Cantlay topped the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open power rankings. His outstanding success on the golf field in recent months has raised expectations about his chances of winning the PGA Tour tournament this week.
Cantlay has only missed the cut once at the Waste Management Phoenix Open since the start of 2023.
The PGA Tour has released the power rankings for the Scottish Open, with Patrick Cantlay atop the list, followed by 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood.
Here are the power rankings of golfers for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open:
- 1. Patrick Cantlay
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 3. Tommy Fleetwood
- 4. Xander Schauffele
- 5. Tyrrell Hatton
- 6. Viktor Hovland
- 7. MaFitzpatrickick
- 8. Rickie Fowler
- 9. Rory McIlroy
- 10. Wyndham Clark
- 11. Min Woo Lee
- 12. Rasmus Hojgaard
- 13. Aaron Rai
- 14. Justin Rose
- 15. Shane Lowry
The 2023 Genesis Invitational Open is scheduled to commence this week, starting with the opening round on Thursday, July 13, and running through the weekend to wrap up the finale on Sunday, July 16.
Patrick Cantlay's PGA Tour results
Patrick Cantlay began the 2023 PGA Tour season in 16th place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He was awarded $241,000 in prize money.
He then played at The American Express and finished 26th. Cantlay, on the other hand, missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open before coming back to finish third at Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Here are the results of the PGA Tour events Patrick Cantlay played in 2023:
Sentry Tournament of Champions
- Date: 1.8.2023
- Result: T16
- Prize money: $241,000.00
The American Express
- Date: 1.22.2023
- Result: T26
- Prize money: $58,400.00
WM Phoenix Open
- Date: 2.12.2023
- Result: CUT
The Genesis Invitational
- Date: 2.19.2023
- Result: 3
- Prize money: $1,380,000.00
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Date: 3.5.2023
- Result: T4
- Prize money: $800,000.00
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Date: 3.12.2023
- Result: T19
- Prize money: $275,000.00
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Date: 3.26.2023
- Result: T9
- Prize money: $365,000.00
Masters Tournament
- Date: 4.9.2023
- Result: T14
- Prize money: $333,000.00
RBC Heritage
- Date: 4.16.2023
- Result: 3
- Prize money: $1,380,000.00
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Date: 4.23.2023
- Result: T4
- Prize money: $261,225.00
Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: 5.7.2023
- Result: T21
- Prize money: $235,000.00
PGA Championship
- Date: 5.21.2023
- Result: T9
- Prize money: $465,000.00
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date:6.4.2023
- Result: T30
- Prize money: $117,250.00
U.S. Open
- Date: 6.18.2023
- Result: T14
- Prize money: $332,343.00
Travelers Championship
- Date: 6.25.2023
- Result: T4
- Prize money: $841,666.67
Patrick Cantlay odds for the Genesis Scottish Open 2023
According to Sportsline, Patrick Cantlay's odds to win the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open are +1400. He is the fourth favorite to win the title this week.
Scottie Scheffler has the best chance to win the 2023 Scottish Open with odd points of +700.
Here are the odds for the tournament:
Scottie Scheffler +700
Rory McIlroy +850
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Xander Schauffele +1400
Rickie Fowler +1600
Viktor Hovland +1800
Tyrrell Hatton +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2100
Jordan Spieth +2100
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200
Shane Lowry +3400
Justin Rose +3400
Min Woo Lee +3400