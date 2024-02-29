“Perfect fit for LIV” “Not sure who he’s calling haters” – Fans react to Anthony Kim’s special message to ‘haters’ after joining LIV Golf

Fans on social media have reacted to a special message from Anthony Kim to his critics. The American golfer will return to compete in professional tournaments after 12 years of hiatus and will tee off at this week's LIV Golf Jeddah event.

Kim had not played in any tournament since his withdrawal from the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship. However, in 2024, he signed a deal with Saudi-backed LIV Golf as a wildcard entry. He is now set to play at the third event of this season, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia from March 1 to 3.

Prior to the commencement of the event, Kim shared a compelling video chronicling his journey and conveying a direct message to his critics, saying "Hello Haters, I'm back."

Nuclr Golf shared the video on its X (formally Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"Anthony Kim has officially announced his comeback and sent this message: “Hello haters — I’m back”

Fans in the comments section claimed that Kim was perfect for LIV. One user commented:

"Perfect fit for LIV"

Others mentioned that nobody hates him.

"Not sure who he’s calling haters. Nobody gave him a thought while he was gone," wrote a fan.

"Nobody was hating on him hell his ass disappeared for twelve years," wrote another fan.

"Anthony Kim really moves the needle lol," commented another fan.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Kim's message:

"I'm on a mission to prove to myself"- Anthony Kim on his return

Anthony Kim stepped down from golf in 2012 after suffering an injury that prevented him from competing in professional events. After his abrupt departure from the scene, he remained out of the spotlight until his unexpected return in 2024.

LIV Golf has officially announced Kim's comeback on its social media platforms. Additionally, the 38-year-old American himself issued a statement through the Saudi circuit's official website.

In the statement, Kim candidly discussed his past injury struggles and expressed his eagerness to resume competing in professional events.

Speaking about his journey, Kim said (via LIV Golf):

"After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I'm happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf. It's been a long time coming, and I'm very grateful for all the highs, lows, and lessons learned from the first part of my career. I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I'm on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again. The next step on that journey starts now, and I'm excited to give everything I've got this season [to] the LIV Golf League."

Anthony Kim enjoyed a successful career since starting his professional journey in 2012. He emerged victorious in four professional tournaments, including three on the PGA Tour, before his injury forced him to quit golfing.