PGA Championship 2024 pairings: 5 most notable pairings for the event

The pairings for the PGA Championship 2024, which commences on Thursday, May 16, have been announced. There are certain groups that fans will be excited to follow on the first two days at Oak Hill.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is grouped with Max Homa and Jordan Spieth. Tiger Woods is in a threesome with major champions Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley for the first two rounds.

In this article, we will take a look at five interesting groupings to look at at Valhalla Golf Club.

Five notable pairings for the PGA Championship 2024

1) Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, and Jordan Spieth

Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth

This group consists of Brooks Koepka, who is a defending champion and a three-time PGA Championship winner. Then we have Jordan Spieth, who is looking to win at Valhalla and become only the sixth player to complete the career grand slam. The third player, Max Homa, is one of the most consistent players on PGA Tour and is not far away from a major win.

The trio will tee off at 8:37 a.m. ET from the tenth tee in the opening round and will begin the second round on Friday, May 17 at 2:02 p.m. ET from the first hole.

2) Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

Tiger Woods and Adam Scott

Any group that Tiger Woods is part of becomes the most sought-after group of the day. However, it's not as if the group lacks star power aside from him. Alongside the four-time PGA champion, we have 2011 champion Keegan Bradley and former Masters champion Adam Scott.

The group will tee off on Thursday at 8:04 a.m. ET on the 10th tee

3) Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman

Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler during the WM Phoenix Open

This group is one of the marquee groups of the PGA Championship, given that it has three current major champions. The Masters champion and tournament favorite, Scottie Scheffler, is returning to action after his son's birth. He is joined by the US Open winner Wyndham Clark and the Open winner Brian Harman.

The trio will begin their opening round at 2:13 p.m. ET from the first tee.

4) Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson

Rory McIlroy is coming off back-to-back PGA Tour wins and is one of the favorites at Valhalla Golf Club. He is grouped with former major champions Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson as the trio will tee off on Thursday at 8:15 a.m. from the 10th hole.

5) Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg

Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas

This group is interesting considering it has two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, the most consistent player on the PGA Tour, Xander Schauffele, and the most exciting young talent, Ludvig Aberg, who has finished runner-up at the Masters Tournament, his first major appearance.

The trio will tee off at 7:53 am ET from the 10th tee for the opening round on Thursday.