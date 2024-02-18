“PGA is silly,” “They all had bad In-N-Out!” – Fans react to Xander Schauffele saying Spieth was sick before he got DQ’d at The Genesis Invitational

Fans have slammed the PGA Tour rules after Xander Schauffele revealed that Jordan Spieth was sick during the second round, which might be the reason for his disqualification from The Genesis Invitational. Spieth was disqualified from the tournament after playing two rounds on Friday, February 16, for signing an incorrect scorecard.

As per Schauffele, Spieth needed to use a restroom in an emergency during the second round. When he returned, he was DQ'd because his scorecard did not match his actual score.

Golf analyst Dan Rapaport recently shared a video of Xander Schauffele from a press conference, which was held on Saturday (February 17), with the caption:

"Xander Schauffele said Jordan Spieth was sick, had to go the bathroom immediately after finishing yesterday, came back a minute later and was DQ’d. Suggested the Tour changes the penalty for that."

Fans jumped to the comments section to slam the PGA Tour for the rule that signing an incorrect scorecard led to his disqualification. One user wrote:

"PGA is silly. Imagine any other sport DQing a player for not officially signing a sheet with their correct stats."

While another fan humorously commented that Spieth was sick because the golfer might have eaten a bad In-N-Out burger:

"They all had bad In-N-Out!"

For the uninitiated, during a pro-am tournament of The Genesis Invitational on Wednesday, February 15, In-N-Out burgers were included in players' food. Interestingly, a video of Tiger Woods eating an In-N-out burger without any pickles went viral on the internet.

It is important to note that Tiger Woods also returned home following the second round of the tournament. He withdrew from the competition due to illness.

"They all had a hangover; too much fun the night before," commented another fan on X.

Another fan slammed the PGA Tour rule, claiming that it was appropriate decades ago, when it was challenging to keep track of the players' scores. The fan feels that the rule is no longer necessary on the PGA Tour because scores are now digitally recorded and tracked. The user wrote:

"The rule probably was needed decades ago but now it’s irrelevant since every shot is recorded and tracked."

Here are more fan reactions on X:

"I take full responsibility" - Jordan Spieth on his disqualification from The Genesis Invitational

Jordan Spieth shot a bogey on the par-3 fourth hole during the second round of the tournament on Friday, February 16. However, he signed for par on the scoreboard, which eventually resulted in his disqualification from The Genesis Invitational.

Spieth later opened up about his disqualification by sharing a post on social media. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on February 17, he wrote:

"Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA @thegenesisin @thegenesisinv."

The Genesis Invitational was completed with three rounds on Saturday, February 17. Fifty-one golfers qualified for the last two rounds after making the cut while the remaining returned home.

The final round of the tournament is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 18.