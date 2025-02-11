PGA star Michael Kim sheds a tear after hearing sad Tiger Woods news ahead of Genesis Open

Tiger Woods announced earlier that he would participate in the 2025 Genesis Invitational from February 13 to 16 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in California. However, on February 10, the 15-time Major champion issued a statement of his withdrawal from the tournament.

While the golf community was excited to see the 82-time PGA Tour winner tee it up, many sympathized with Tiger Woods, who just lost his mother last week. Fellow PGA Tour sensation, Michael Kim took to the comments section to express his sympathies for Woods and his family in this difficult time.

Kim replied to PGA Tour Communication's post on X that announced Woods' withdrawal from the 2025 Genesis Invitational. He commented:

"😢"

Jake Knapp will take Tiger Woods' playing spot in the upcoming Genesis Invitational in Southern California. However, Woods will still be serving as the host of the tournament next week.

Tiger Woods issues statement regarding Genesis Invitational

On February 10, Tiger Woods issued an emotional statement announcing his withdrawal from the 2025 Genesis Invitational. In a post on X, the World Golf Hall of Famer stated that he needed time to process the loss of his mother before returning to competitive golf.

The 49-year-old's statement read:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey [Pines] later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom's passing."

Here's a look at the announcement:

The Sun Day Red founder's mother, Kultida "Tida" Woods, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, February 4, at the age of 80. While the 15-time Major champion's father, Earl, was credited for much of his success, his mother was the true force behind his success.

The news left the golf community shaken and saddened, as many offered their prayers and condolences on social media. The commissioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan, issued a statement on behalf of the circuit.

Monahan said, via PGA Tour:

"The PGA TOUR family is saddened by the passing of Kultida Woods. Those of us who have been lucky enough to have a firsthand view of Tiger Woods’ career know how much both his greatness and his humanity have stemmed from the love and support of his mother. We will cherish our memories of her and our thoughts are with Tiger, his children Sam and Charlie, and their entire family as they mourn her loss.”

In an initial statement from Woods, announcing the disheartening news, he asked fans and fellow golf enthusiasts to give him and his family space to grieve through this loss.

