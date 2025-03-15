PGA Tour official reveals AI's major role in 'changes to holes' at The Players 2025

A PGA Tour official recently revealed AI's role in 'changes to holes' at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Stephen Cox, Vice President of Rules and Competitions for the PGA Tour, recently talked about how AI played a crucial role in implementing changes to the sixth hole.

In a recent X clip posted by the PGA Tour, Cox talks about the changes implemented at the course since last year's tournament. He shared that the "biggest significant" update was the reinstallation of an overhanging live oak that had been lost in 2014. He said that since its removal, players had become more aggressive off the tee.

He said the reintroduction happened to force strategic club and trajectory choices by players on the 6th tee. He said:

"We asked ourselves a question, how do we continue to challenge the player in other areas? That's one of the reasons why we were super keen to return the tree, which would then allow that player to potentially have to think about the choice of not only club, but also the trajectory of that tee shot from the tee." (0:56-1:14)

He said that the tee was moved par-4 400-yard tee on the sixth was moved back 20 yards, extending the hole. He said that the change ensured that players hit a drive of nearly 300 yards to clear the fairway's narrowest point (23 yards). He said that overhanging palm trees on the right create further obstacles.

He said that the PGA Tour used AI course design tools to analyze and simulate the impact of such changes before implementing them.

"Now, as it relates to things like trees and other objects, this is where this AI course design tool is super useful from an architectural standpoint. If we wanted to potentially, just like we did at the tee, reintroduce a tree somewhere on the course, we can simulate the impact before we physically actually go through the process. So we're very much analytical before we actually physically go about enacting change," he added. (2:04-2:26)

The Players Championship began in 1974 and of the 51 events, TPC Sawgrass has hosted the event for a record 43 events.

PGA Tour player Min Woo Lee calls TPC Sawgrass "intimidating" despite leading The Players 2025 after two rounds

PGA Tour player Min Woo Lee is currently atop of leaderboard at the Players Championship 2025. He is tied with Akshay Bhatia at 11-under.

After scoring 5-under in the first round, Lee followed it with a 6-under on the second day with seven birdies against a bogey. In the post-round press conference, he was asked what it would be like to play at the course given the forecasted gusts of up to 30 mph.

Lee said that Players Stadium at TPC Sawgrass even without wind is already "tough" and "intimidating." He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It will be tough. We got the text message yesterday from the TOUR saying that they're going to adjust the course to it. It is, again, it's a tough course even without wind, and it's intimidating. There will be holes where obviously it will be downwind and some that are into, so there's going to be holes that could be easier, but holes that could be a lot harder. Again, just hopefully keep playing good golf and see how it goes."

Min Woo Lee will tee off with Akshay Bhatia at 2:35 PM ET in the third round of the Players Championship 2025.

