Phil Mickelson criticizes Gavin Newsom for 'disregarding' policies renewed by U.S President Donald Trump

Phil Mickelson's immense support for US President Donald Trump is not something new. Apart from showcasing his political stance, the veteran golfer does not mind pointing fingers at Democrats and their actions.Among the politicians who have faced criticism from Mickelson, Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, is a prominent figure. Once again, the six-time major champion has criticized Newsom. This time, Phil Mickelson questioned the politician's policies and labeled his methods as &quot;the biggest NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT&quot;.In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, Lefty accused Newsom of suppressing domestic refineries to make way for imports from Chinese and Russian tankers. According to Mickelson's claims, the California governor has directly violated the US sanctions on Russian oil exports, which Donald Trump also renewed.Phil Mickelson further referred to a report that illustrates how there's a 25% reliance on Chinese COSCO tankers and 5-8% on Russian Sovcomflot for jet fuel. Take a look at his post on X:&quot;@CAgovernor has no problem harming every Californian with ridiculous energy costs... His blatant sabotage of Sable, Valero Benicia, and others in favor of foreign tankers, including from Russia and China, looks very intentional and treasonous... Policies put in place by Pres Biden in 2022 and just renewed by Pres Trump that are being disregarded and ignored by Gov Newsom...&quot;Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINK@CAgovernor has no problem harming every Californian with ridiculous energy costs. BUT his policies have put every American and the entire South Pacific in harms way and is currently the biggest NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT. Is he really this incompetent? His blatant sabotage ofFor those unaware, this is not Phil Mickelson's first jibe at Newsom in response to the latter's criticism of Trump. For months, Mickelson has rooted for the SOC in their battle against the California Coastal Commission. On October 2, Newsom launched a public attack on Trump, claiming that under the latter's tenure, the &quot;highest bidder&quot; decides US energy policies.After this tweet, Phil Mickelson challenged the politician to a town hall debate on the issues regarding Sable Offshore Corp. The three-time Masters champ also wrote a follow-up tweet, mentioning how he left his contact details with Newsom's assistant.When Phil Mickelson slammed Gavin Newsom for questioning US President Donald Trump's tariffsThis week, Newsom made a major claim regarding the Trump administration. In a press conference, the California Governor accused Trump's tariff rates of being the sole cause behind the tax hike.Phil Mickelson did not shy away from bringing on all the heat. He reposted Newsom's video and explained how tariffs are actually extracting taxes from imports. According to the LIV golfer's claim, this might raise consumer prices, but it also creates domestic jobs. The golfer also cited examples like the tariff on BYD:&quot;Gavin isn’t understanding how tariffs work, so here’s a brief explanation. It’s a tax on imports! Most tariffs in general benefit American businesses because the US pays higher wages and has higher costs to produce goods in general...&quot;Mickelson did not just stop after his long explanation regarding the Trump administration's tariffs. Shortly after this X post, the golfer addressed Grok and urged the AI model to identify any errors that might be present in his claim.