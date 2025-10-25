Phil Mickelson supports shooting criminals who break into houses: "It's not even a legitimate question"

Apart from being one of the greatest golfers of all time, Phil Mickelson has often made headlines for his opinions on contemporary issues in the United States. The golfer has also voiced support for Donald Trump in multiple of his statements. Recently, Mickelson expressed his view on one of the current arguments on X regarding shooting criminals who break into homes.

Ad

Criminals breaking into homes is one of the most widespread challenges in the United States, with a recent study conducted by Safe and Sound Security claiming that the country experiences approximately 1.5 million burglaries yearly. Recently, there has been an increase in the number of viewpoints favoring residents to be allowed to defend themselves and shoot the perpetrators on sight as a counter to the issue.

Phil Mickelson responded to one of these opinionated posts on X by claiming that residents should be allowed to shoot criminals who break into their house, further stating that this is not even a legitimate question. His Tweet read:

Ad

Trending

"💯 It’s not even a legitimate question 👊"

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @FFT1776 💯 It’s not even a legitimate question 👊

Ad

Phil Mickelson is currently on a break from golf now that the LIV Golf season for 2025 has ended. The golfer had a tumultuous season overall, as he did not win a single event on either LIV Golf or the PGA Tour. Furthermore, his performance was uneven, as he finished as low as 50th at LIV Korea, despite achieving his career-best result in the series in the same year.

This happened during LIV Golf Hong Kong, where Mickelson was inches away from winning the entire event. He finished in solo third place with a total score of 196, 14 strokes lower than par and finishing on the LIV podium for the first time. While there have been reports that Mickelson can potentially retire soon, the golfer has stated that he is looking forward to playing next season and has only one aim in mind.

Ad

Phil Mickelson once disclosed his one aim that pushes him to play more

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson has one of the greatest credentials in golf, having won 45 PGA Tournaments and six golf majors. However, he has been unable to win the US Open, and as a result, has yet to complete a career grand slam. Mickelson did compete in the 2025 US Open, held at Oakmont Country Club; however, he did not make the 36-hole cut.

Ad

Following that, Mickelson said that he still has a plan for the future and does not intend to retire anytime soon. According to Golf Monthly, he stated:

"So I said it's very possibly my last, and I think that's real. However, I also feel like I'm starting to play some good golf, and this year has been my best year on LIV. I've had three top-six finishes and some opportunities to win. If I play like that in some upcoming Major championships, that could ultimately qualify me for another US Open. I don't want to say it's my last."

Phil Mickelson is 55 years old, and winning the US Open at this age would make him the oldest player ever to win a golf major. Interestingly, he would be on course to beat his own record, which he scripted when he won the PGA Championship in 2021 at the age of 50.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More