Phil Mickelson volunteers to cover "legal fees" of a retired pro fighter who allegedly beat up his assailant

Nineteen years ago, Phil Mickelson revealed in a media interaction how he considered being an attorney as a back-up career option. Today, the veteran golfer has turned heads by meddling in a serious legal matter.Recently, a man was reportedly held at gunpoint in West Hollywood as someone tried to rob his Rolex timepiece. However, the man turned out to be a retired professional fighter, and he did not take the threat seriously. As reported, the retired fighter disarmed the assailant and beat him up.Phil Mickelson's reaction to this whole scenario in West Hollywood took the internet by storm. Below the X post, the LIV Golfer wanted to cover the retired pro fighter's legal fees if the latter somehow had to go through prosecution. According to his reply, the man who faced the alleged assailant happens to be the victim.&quot;If they try to prosecute him, contact me and I will cover his legal fees. He’s the victim, and the law needs to start protecting them and prosecuting the assailants.&quot;Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelsonLINK@Dapper_Det If they try to prosecute him contact me and I will cover his legal fees. He’s the victim and the law needs to start protecting them and prosecute the assailantsThis is not the first time that the six-time major champ has shown his interest in a legal matter. It's worth noting that Mickelson is a great supporter when it comes to self-defence in times of crisis. However, his intent was quickly questioned by a fan on X.Phil Mickelson was accused of politicising the whole scenario. According to the X user, since the clip shows the retired pro-fighter acting out of self-defense, he would not face prosecution.&quot;Phil that is clearly self-defense, and no prosecutor would prosecute that victim for defending himself. Not everything has to be politicized.&quot;In reply to this, Phil Mickelson said:&quot;I thought the same of Daniel Penny&quot;Take a look at the interaction on X below:Screenshot of Mickelson's response to a fan / X: @PhilMickelsonFor those unaware, back in 2023, Daniel Penny, a US Marine veteran, choked an individual named Jordan Neely to death on the Manhattan F Train. According to reports, it happened after Neely was constantly threatening people on the subway.When Phil Mickelson Marine veteran Daniel Penny for taking matters into his own handsThe whole fiasco regarding Penny's actions gained huge traction over time. Referring to the situation, in 2024, Collin Rugg shared an appreciation post for Penny, citing how he acted instead of &quot;pulling out his phone to film&quot;. He also labeled Penny as a &quot;model citizen&quot;.Phil Mickelson reposted Rugg's X post and showcased his support for the young man. The golfer wrote in his X timeline:&quot;Agree. Thank you Daniel for serving your country and for protecting the many passengers whose lives were threatened by this violent and deranged individual.&quot;Take a look at Mickelson's supportive X post for the Marine veteran:Over the years, Mickelson has name-dropped Penny. Three days ago, US Representative Dan Goldman talked about how federal agents' actions should be held accountable. Mickelson slammed the politician on X regarding his expectations from the legal system, citing how &quot;a hero like Daniel Penny&quot; ended up facing prosecution.