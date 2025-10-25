  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Phil Mickelson volunteers to cover "legal fees" of a retired pro fighter who allegedly beat up his assailant

Phil Mickelson volunteers to cover "legal fees" of a retired pro fighter who allegedly beat up his assailant

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Oct 25, 2025 16:02 GMT
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round One - Source: Getty
Phil Mickelson at the 2025 U.S. OPEN - Round One - Source: Getty

Nineteen years ago, Phil Mickelson revealed in a media interaction how he considered being an attorney as a back-up career option. Today, the veteran golfer has turned heads by meddling in a serious legal matter.

Ad

Recently, a man was reportedly held at gunpoint in West Hollywood as someone tried to rob his Rolex timepiece. However, the man turned out to be a retired professional fighter, and he did not take the threat seriously. As reported, the retired fighter disarmed the assailant and beat him up.

Phil Mickelson's reaction to this whole scenario in West Hollywood took the internet by storm. Below the X post, the LIV Golfer wanted to cover the retired pro fighter's legal fees if the latter somehow had to go through prosecution. According to his reply, the man who faced the alleged assailant happens to be the victim.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If they try to prosecute him, contact me and I will cover his legal fees. He’s the victim, and the law needs to start protecting them and prosecuting the assailants."
Ad

This is not the first time that the six-time major champ has shown his interest in a legal matter. It's worth noting that Mickelson is a great supporter when it comes to self-defence in times of crisis. However, his intent was quickly questioned by a fan on X.

Phil Mickelson was accused of politicising the whole scenario. According to the X user, since the clip shows the retired pro-fighter acting out of self-defense, he would not face prosecution.

Ad
"Phil that is clearly self-defense, and no prosecutor would prosecute that victim for defending himself. Not everything has to be politicized."

In reply to this, Phil Mickelson said:

"I thought the same of Daniel Penny"

Take a look at the interaction on X below:

Screenshot of Mickelson&#039;s response to a fan / X: @PhilMickelson
Screenshot of Mickelson's response to a fan / X: @PhilMickelson

For those unaware, back in 2023, Daniel Penny, a US Marine veteran, choked an individual named Jordan Neely to death on the Manhattan F Train. According to reports, it happened after Neely was constantly threatening people on the subway.

Ad

When Phil Mickelson Marine veteran Daniel Penny for taking matters into his own hands

The whole fiasco regarding Penny's actions gained huge traction over time. Referring to the situation, in 2024, Collin Rugg shared an appreciation post for Penny, citing how he acted instead of "pulling out his phone to film". He also labeled Penny as a "model citizen".

Ad

Phil Mickelson reposted Rugg's X post and showcased his support for the young man. The golfer wrote in his X timeline:

"Agree. Thank you Daniel for serving your country and for protecting the many passengers whose lives were threatened by this violent and deranged individual."

Take a look at Mickelson's supportive X post for the Marine veteran:

Over the years, Mickelson has name-dropped Penny. Three days ago, US Representative Dan Goldman talked about how federal agents' actions should be held accountable. Mickelson slammed the politician on X regarding his expectations from the legal system, citing how "a hero like Daniel Penny" ended up facing prosecution.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications