“PIF can pay it” – Fans react to court ruling Patrick Reed to pay Brandel Chamblee and news outlets for his dismissed lawsuit

Fans on social media reacted to the news that a Florida district court had dismissed Patrick Reed's lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee. The American golfer had filed a a $750 million defamation lawsuit against Chamblee and other golf analysts, including Eamon Lynch.

US District Judge Timothy Corrigan dismissed the case twice. Reed, however, did not back down. According to Andrew Pantazi, editor at The Tributary, a Jacksonville federal judge again denied the golfer's petition in a recent hearing. Patrick Reed was requested to compensate Chamblee and other media outlets he sued for defaming him.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"JUST IN: A Florida federal judge has ruled that Patrick Reed will be ordered to pay Brandel Chamblee and news outlets that he was suing for alleged defamation. (Via @apantazi)"

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped to the comments section to respond to the news. One fan wrote that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) could help Reed pay the money. The PIF backs LIV Golf, where Reed currently plies his trade. The fan wrote:

"PIF can pay it"

Expand Tweet

One fan gave further details about the legal proceedings, writing:

"Patrick has the right to respond by Feb 2024 and also has the right to appeal the motion that’s was granted led regarding the Anti-Slapp filing regarding fee’s and attorney fee’s. This is about paying legal fee’s."

Expand Tweet

Another fan stated that Reed's "Saudi bosses" would take care of the matter, writing:

"Saudi bosses will reach under their car seat to pay that fine for Reed."

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"To be fair he has been bought"- Brandel Chamblee reacts to the judgement

Brandel Chamblee reshared Andrew Pantazi's tweet about Patrick Reed's court hearing on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He appreciated the Jacksonville Federal Court judge's decision, writing:

"To be fair he has been bought, and now works for a man who doesn’t allow free speech… so I can see how Reed would fall into this trap."

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that in addition to Chamblee, Reed had filed a lawsuit against Golf Week columnist Eamon Lynch, Golf Channel commentator Damon Hack, Associated Press National Golf writer Doug Ferguson, and Fox Sports reporter Shane Ryan, as per Jacksonville.com.

The original lawsuit was filed in August 2022 and was ruled out in September 2023 after Reed failed to present any 'actionable defamation claims' against the golf writers.

Patrick Reed currently plays on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and is likely to return to play in professional tournaments next month at the Mayakoba event.