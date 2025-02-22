"Pretty sure he's busy trying to merge the two Tours" - Fans react to Tiger Woods' alleged 'shocking' schedule change

Tiger Woods is unlikely to play in the upcoming Cognizant Classic on the PGA Tour. Fans are waiting for the American golfer to start his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour. However, fans seemingly still need to wait longer to see Woods swing on the greens.

As per a recent report from Palm Beach Post, Tiger Woods is unlikely to feature at the Cognizant Classic next week. Moreover, he is also expected to skip the upcoming match of the TGL, despite his team being on the verge of missing the playoffs. The 15-time Major winner will most likely return at the Players Championship, which will take place at the TPC Sawgrass before the first Major of the year, the Masters.

TWLEGION has recently shared a post about Tiger Woods' schedule on its X account, writing:

"Palm Beach Post reported that’s its ‘unlikely’ Tiger will play the hometown Cognizant Classic next week. Will also skip TGL. Hope Tiger can get the body and mind right for a hopeful start at maybe Sawgrass before Augusta."

Fans in the comment section reacted to Woods' schedule and suggested that he might be "busy trying to merge" the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

"Pretty sure he's busy trying to merge the two tours."

Notably, Tiger Woods met with US President Donald Trump on the framework agreement between the PGA and LIV on Thursday, February 20. Fellow player director Adam Scott, Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan joined the ace golfer.

Some other fans talked about Woods' busy schedule.

"Hopefully there’s no injury and he’s taking a break to get ready for future events. I feel like he wants to play more, but is doing too much outside of his playing career that doesn’t allow him to be as sharp and healthy as he needs to be," one more fan said.

"He might working on something else besides his golf game right now …..," another fan said.

Meanwhile, some were hopeful about Woods playing at Augusta National.

"All about being healthy for Augusta! Love to see him before but understand the thinking (even w/no reps)," a fan jotted.

Yet, some fans expressed concern that his not playing in any tournament before the Masters might affect his game in the Major.

"Same old story. No reps before majors and then complaining about being rusty," another fan said.

"Tiger is washed up. He couldn’t even play miniature golf without a cart. Hang it up," a fan added.

Tiger Woods previously withdrew from the Genesis Invitational

Woods was slated to start his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational. The American golfer was committed to playing in the tournament; however, he withdrew from the competition just before the start of his game.

Tiger Woods released a statement on his X account on February 10 confirming his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational, writing:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

However, Woods later talked about thinking of playing at the Cognizant Classic during the press conference of the TGL game on February 18.

"I really haven't thought about golf," Woods said (via ASAP Sports). "So I don't think I'm going to be thinking about it for just a little bit here."

However, as per the recent report, Tiger Woods will not play next week. Meanwhile, his TGL team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, will have its next game on February 25 against The Bay Golf Club, but Woods is likely to miss the tournament as well.

