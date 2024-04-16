Jon Rahm has said that following his move to LIV Golf, several players ignored him at the Masters, despite having had a cordial relationship with them earlier.

Rahm entered Augusta National in his quest to become only the fourth player to defend the Masters title. However, he had a tough outing this time and couldn't shoot below par 72 in any of the four rounds. He finished T45 with an aggregate score of 9-over.

In addition to his poor performance during the week, Rahm also had to contend with the changed behavior of some of his former colleagues. He said, as per Golf Channel Latin America:

"Some did. I expected it. And then, there was someone else who I expected to be a little tougher... and one of them hugged me. I think that, among all the relationships I have, it has been everything what I expected. My friends are still my friends. And then someone, with whom I was very cordial and had a 'positive relationship', has not even looked at me.

"If someone changes their opinion of me, it is more their problem than mine. I am not worried".

He added that, while he was expecting such a thing to happen, he didn't know from whom.

Fans on social media had varied reactions to this revelation. Many tried to speculate about the player who behaved hostilely toward the Spaniard. Here's a look at some responses:

"Probably Tiger…," one fan guessed.

"Show them that $600 million check," another fan suggested.

"When the money runs out,... the PGAT players will regret dissing the LIV golfers and tour. Because the PIF will come in and buy them out for a song and a dance. Monahan has made a mess and the tour players know it," one user wrote.

"Gee, imagine there being a tiny price to pay when you take hundreds of millions of dollars from scumbags in an overt effort to destroy your friends’ sport and their place of business…," another user wrote.

One fan had some advice for Jon Rahm:

"Rahmbo why do you care? You’re great grandkids have that helicopter money and the others don’t. Who cares what anyone else besides your immediate family? You do you. I’ll see you at the Majors this year and the next 4 years."

"Me me me me me me me me. - Rahm. You left the tour after lying how you won't and bashing the LIV format. You took the money, you struggled since it seems like you weren't prepared for major golf, and your woe vs me attitude gets old," another fan criticized.

"He’s talking about 🐐," one fan speculated it to be Tiger Woods.

What's next for Jon Rahm?

Jon Rahm will next compete at the LIV Golf Adelaide, which will take place from April 26 to 28 at Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.

In five events played so far in the LIV Golf 2024 season, Jon Rahm hasn't finished outside the top 10. Although he has been winless so far, he is currently sitting second in the season standings.

