“Prude move by Augusta” “They did him a favor”: Masters fans react after Jason Day was told to take off his sweater

Jason Day’s outfits have been a talking point at the 2024 Masters. The Aussie arrived at the Augusta National on Thursday, April 11, wearing a pair of baggy pants, that grabbed everyone’s attention. He followed it up with a sweater vest on Friday, April 12. However, the vest vanished during the second round and Day cleared that he was asked to remove the piece by the officials.

The golfer on Saturday, April 13, claimed that he was asked to take off his vest during play. The golfer said that he ‘doesn’t really listen’ to people mocking his looks. However, the 36-year-old said that he respectfully removed the vest upon demand as he was more focused on the event than his clothing.

Day further noted that he remains unsure of why he was asked to lose the vest. It is pertinent to note that this is the first major tournament since the PGA Tour star signed an apparel deal with Malbon.

Talking about his vest, Jason Day said:

“Yeah, they asked me to take it off, the vest off yesterday. Yeah, the busy one. Respectfully, you do that because it’s all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That’s what we’re here to do is try and play and win the green jacket… I don’t know if it was a green jacket (who asked him). I don’t know who it was. They asked, and I respectfully took it off.”

Fans react after Jason Day was told to take off his sweater

While Day claims he doesn’t pay much attention to his clothing, golf fans have been doing it. Notably, fans seemed happy that the golfer was asked to take off his sweater vest at the Masters. Several fans came forward to take a swipe at the golfer following his revelation. They took to X to convey their emotion on the move.

Taking a swipe at Day, one fan wrote that they ‘did him a favor’ by asking for the removal of the vest:

Another used claimed that Augusta was “telling Jason what we all thought.”

“To be fair, if he came to my house wearing that I’d ask him to ditch it,” a fan wrote.

A user claimed that it was a "weird look for the Masters."

Meanwhile, a few others backed Jason Day as well. One fan took to his X handle and dubbed it a prude move by Augusta. The fan wrote:

“Was the sweater vest repulsive? Yes. Should they have asked him to remove it? Nah, it’s his style, and there’s nothing offensive on it. Prude move by Augusta”

“Lame, makes me want to buy this vest now,” wrote another fan.

“Wow someone not getting offended by something someone asked of them how refreshing,” a different fan noted while lauding Day for his attitude.

With all eyes on him, it’ll be interesting to see how Jason Day suits up for the final round of the 2024 Masters on Sunday.