“Qualities that remind me of Charlie” – Tiger Woods announces Marcus Byrd as 2023 Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption for Genesis Invitational

This year, Marcus Byrd has become the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption for the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Byrd will join the field at The Riviera Country Club from February 16 to 19.

The exemption was announced by the tournament's host, Tiger Woods. The Sifford exemption has been announced annually since 2009, representing the advancement of diversity in the game of golf.

“Marcus has shown resiliency and perseverance in pursuit of a professional playing career. These are qualities that remind me of Charlie and his journey. I look forward to watching Marcus compete at Riviera,” Woods said while making the announcement.

Byrd said it was an honor to receive the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

“To think that I’ll forever be a part of this tournament’s storied history means a lot. I cannot wait to compete at Riviera and represent Mr. Sifford with my play.”

An exemption has been given to golfers since 2009 who represent minority backgrounds for the Tour event at Riviera. The exemption was renamed Charlie Sifford in 2017 to honor the first Afro-American golfer to compete on the PGA Tour. Sifford won the Los Angeles Open in 1969 at Rancho Park.

Over the years, several success stories have come off the exemption list. J.J. Spaun got the exemption in 2016. He went on to win the Valero Texas Open in 2022. He became the second exempt golfer to win on tour after Cameron Champ (2018). Willie Mack III (2021) earned Korn Ferry Tour status for 2023 and Tim O’Neal (2019) will feature in the PGA Tour Champions for 2023.

Here's the list of past recipients of the Charlie Sifford Memorial:

Vincent Johnson - 2009

Joshua Wooding - 2010

Joseph Bramlett - 2011 & 2020

Andy Walker - 2012

Jeremiah Wooding - 2013

Harold Varner III - 2014

Carlos Sainz, Jr. - 2015

J. J. Spaun - 2016

Kevin M. Hall - 2017

Cameron Champ - 2018

Tim O’Neal - 2019

Willie Mack III -2021

Aaron Beverly - 2022

Marcus Byrd - 2023

Marcus Byrd career highlights

Marcus Byrd had a very good university and amateur career

Byrd is a native of Washington D.C., Byrd. He was introduced to the game of golf by his father Larry Byrd, Sr. Byrd had a promising junior career where he won the 2013 Georgia State Junior Championship and competed in the Sage Valley Junior Invitational and the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2014.

Byrd went to Middle Tennessee State University, where he helped them win consecutive conference championships in 2018 and 2019. Byrd also saw a tough time in between when he was injured in a car accident and hence missed the rest of the 2018 season. However, he made the most of the chances after his return in 2019 winning the Puerto Rico Classic and the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship. In team events, he led his team in successful campaigns for conference championships and the NCAA Regionals.

Byrd turned professional in 2020. Soon after, he lost his father. Byrd said his father was his best friend and golf was the sport he always used to play.

“I’m living the life we always dreamed of. It hurts doing it on my own, but I know he is super proud.”

