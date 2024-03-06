R&A modifies Open Championship qualification rules, tightens age range for past champions

The R&A announcement on Wednesday (March 6) declared several alterations to the qualification criteria for the Open Championship. According to new rules, the new champions of the tournament will receive exemptions for a reduced duration compared to previous winners.

The updated regulations stipulate that champions of the tournament are eligible to compete until the age of 55, a policy that will be enforced starting in 2024 at the Royal Troon Golf Club.

Previously, past winners were granted an exemption to participate in the Open Championship until the age of 60. Fortunately, these champions retain the privilege to compete in the event up until the age of 60, despite the new changes.

The R&A stated (via Reuters):

“From 2024, players winning The Open will be exempt until the age of 55. All golfers currently exempt as past champions will be able to play in The Open until the age of 60.”

The new rules also give exemptions to various tour golfers via the International Federation Ranking list. Discussing the same, they added:

“A new exemption will offer players competing on the Asian Tour, the Japan Golf Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour the opportunity to qualify through the International Federation Ranking list.”

This recent update comes after a 2007 change that limited prior champions' ability to compete in the event up to 60 years of age, a decrease from the previous 65 years of age.

A look into the 2024 Open Championship

The 152nd Open Championship is going to take place from July 18 to July 21, 2024, at the Royal Troon Golf Club for a prize pool of $16,500,000. There are various qualification criteria to get a spot in the event.

This includes winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, the RBC Canadian Open, and the John Deere Classic. Additionally, winners of the DP World Tour’s KLM Open, Italian Open, and Genesis Scottish Open will also get a spot in the Open Championship.

Defending champion Brian Harman is a must-watch player this season. Last year, he took home the trophy after defeating Jason Day, Tom Kim, Jon Rahm, and Sepp Straka by a six-stroke margin at Royal Liverpool.

Here are the names of the past ten winners of the Open Championship:

Brian Harman: 2023

Cameron Smith: 2022

Collin Morikawa: 2021

Shane Lowry: 2019

Francesco Molinari: 2018

Jordan Spieth: 2017

Henrik Stenson: 2016

Zach Johnson: 2015

Rory McIlroy: 2014

Phil Mickelson: 2013.