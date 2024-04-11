“Recruiting?” “Yasir and LIV execs are invited” – Fans react to spotting LIV CEO Greg Norman at Augusta National as a ticketed customer

Fans on social media have reacted to viral pictures of LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman walking at the Augusta National Golf Course as a ticketed customer. According to a recent report by Dan Steinberg, the Shark was spotted at the renowned venue of the Masters.

Greg Norman has had a decorated golf career; however, he never won the Masters. Currently, away from the golf course, the Aussie fulfills his responsibilities as the CEO of the Saudi circuit.

NUCLR Golf shared the news about Greg Norman's arrival at Augusta National on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"#SHARK IN THE WATER: LIV CEO Greg Norman has been spotted on the grounds at Augusta National, reportedly walking the course as a ticketed customer, per @dcsportsbog. (David Cannon / Getty)."

Fans quickly jumped into the comments section to take a jibe at the CEO, saying he was there to recruit more players to LIV Golf. It is important to note that in the last two years, since the inception of LIV Golf, the Saudi circuit has attracted a number of the world's best golfers to their series. Earlier this year, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk also jumped to LIV Golf.

Norman's presence at the venue sparked doubts among fans, prompting playful banter and skepticism in the comments section.

"Recruiting?" wrote a fan.

"Yasir and LIV execs are invited," commented another fan.

"Must be recruiting Fred Ridley,' jotted another fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

Which LIV golfers will tee off at the Masters 2024?

It is important to note that 13 LIV golfers have qualified to compete at the Masters this week. They will tee off in a field consisting of the best golfers in the world, including PGA Tour players. Interestingly, defending champion Jon Rahm also competes in LIV Golf.

Here is the list of the LIV players who will play at the Masters 2024:

Jon Rahm

Sergio Garcia

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyrell Hatton

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Bubba Watson

The inception of LIV Golf gave birth to a civil war within the golf industry. The PGA Tour and the Saudi circuit have been involved in a legal battle, and even Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has banned LIV players from competing on their circuit.

The Saudi circuit players were even deprived of the Official World Golf Ranking, which affected their eligibility to compete in majors. Nonetheless, despite their quarrel, Monahan decided to merge with LIV in June 2023. However, the deal has not been finalized since then.

Last month, the PGA Tour Players Directors had a meeting with Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund's governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and seemingly the deal might be finalized soon.

Meanwhile, fans are eager to see how LIV players perform at the Masters as they only compete in no-cut limited field 54-hole events on their series. The Masters, on the other hand, boasts a full-sized field with a cut line after 36 holes.

Notably, LIV golfers were pretty impressive at the Masters in 2023 when Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson finished in a tie for second place.

The Masters 2024 will take place from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course,