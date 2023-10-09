Report: LIV Golf set to announce new venue ahead of 2024 season

LIV Golf is heading for its season finale with one individual tournament left before the players will compete in the Miami team event. The Saudi circuit has added new venues to its calendar for the 2024 season.
According to Telegraph Sport's James Corrigan, The Centurion Golf Club in St Albans will not host the LIV Golf events in 2024. It will be replaced with the JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire.
The series has yet to confirm the news, thouhg. It's still unclear why the LIV Golf series is replacing the Centurion golf course. But apparently, they have a good relationship and can have future tournaments at the venue.
The 2024 schedule of the series could feature some new venues. The series can head for some international tournaments in Hong Kong and South Korea and only six tournaments will be held in the USA.
Moreover, reportedly LIV Golf will not have a tournament on Donald Trump's golf course because the former president of the USA will be busy with the election campaign next year.
2023 LIV Golf venues
See here for the venues of LIV Golf tournaments venues in 2023:
LIV Golf Mayakoba
- Venue: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
- Date: Feb. 24-26
- Winner: Charles Howell,
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: Crushers GC
LIV Golf Tucson
- Venue: The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona
- Date: March 17-19
- Winner: Danny Lee
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: Fireballs GC
LIV Golf Orlando
- Venue: Orange County National (Crooked Cat), Orlando, Florida
- Date: March 31-April 2
- Winner: Brooks Koepka
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: Torque GC
LIV Golf Adelaide
- Venue: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
- Date: April 21-23
- Winner: Talor Gooch
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: 4Aces GC
LIV Golf Singapore
- Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore
- Date: April 28-30
- Winner: Talor Gooch
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: RangeGoats GC
LIV Golf Tulsa
- Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
- Date: May 12-14
- Winner: Dustin Johnson
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: Stinger GC
LIV Golf DC
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.
- Date: May 26-28
- Winner: Harold Varner III
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: Torque GC
LIV Golf Andalucia
- Venue: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
- Date: June 30-July 2
- Winner: Talor Gooch
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: Torque GC
LIV Golf London
- Venue: Centurion Club, London, England
- Date: July 7-9
- Winner: Cameron Smith
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: 4Aces
LIV Golf Greenbrier
- Venue: The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
- Date: Aug. 4-6
- Winner: Bryson DeChambeau
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: Torque GC
LIV Golf Bedminster
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey
- Date: Aug. 11-13
- Winner: Cameron Smith
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: Ripper GC
LIV Golf Chicago
- Venue: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois
- Date: Sept. 22-24
- Winner: Bryson DeChambeau
- Prize money: $4 million
- Team Champion: Crushers GC
LIV Golf Jeddah
- Date: Oct. 13-15
- Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
LIV Golf Miami
- Venue: Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida
- Date: Oct. 20-22: