Report: LIV Golf set to announce new venue ahead of 2024 season

LIV Golf is heading for its season finale with one individual tournament left before the players will compete in the Miami team event. The Saudi circuit has added new venues to its calendar for the 2024 season.

According to Telegraph Sport's James Corrigan, The Centurion Golf Club in St Albans will not host the LIV Golf events in 2024. It will be replaced with the JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire.

The series has yet to confirm the news, thouhg. It's still unclear why the LIV Golf series is replacing the Centurion golf course. But apparently, they have a good relationship and can have future tournaments at the venue.

The 2024 schedule of the series could feature some new venues. The series can head for some international tournaments in Hong Kong and South Korea and only six tournaments will be held in the USA.

Moreover, reportedly LIV Golf will not have a tournament on Donald Trump's golf course because the former president of the USA will be busy with the election campaign next year.

2023 LIV Golf venues

See here for the venues of LIV Golf tournaments venues in 2023:

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Venue: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Date: Feb. 24-26

Winner: Charles Howell,

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: Crushers GC

LIV Golf Tucson

Venue: The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona

Date: March 17-19

Winner: Danny Lee

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: Fireballs GC

LIV Golf Orlando

Venue: Orange County National (Crooked Cat), Orlando, Florida

Date: March 31-April 2

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: Torque GC

LIV Golf Adelaide

Venue: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

Date: April 21-23

Winner: Talor Gooch

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: 4Aces GC

LIV Golf Singapore

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore

Date: April 28-30

Winner: Talor Gooch

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: RangeGoats GC

LIV Golf Tulsa

Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Date: May 12-14

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: Stinger GC

LIV Golf DC

Venue: Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Date: May 26-28

Winner: Harold Varner III

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: Torque GC

LIV Golf Andalucia

Venue: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

Date: June 30-July 2

Winner: Talor Gooch

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: Torque GC

LIV Golf London

Venue: Centurion Club, London, England

Date: July 7-9

Winner: Cameron Smith

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: 4Aces

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Venue: The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Date: Aug. 4-6

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: Torque GC

LIV Golf Bedminster

Venue: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey

Date: Aug. 11-13

Winner: Cameron Smith

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: Ripper GC

LIV Golf Chicago

Venue: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois

Date: Sept. 22-24

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Prize money: $4 million

Team Champion: Crushers GC

LIV Golf Jeddah

Date: Oct. 13-15

Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf Miami

Venue: Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida

Date: Oct. 20-22: