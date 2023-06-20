“Rory has been a big inspiration” - Leona Maguire reflects on fellow Irish golfer Rory McIlroy's past success ahead of KPMG Women's PGA Championship

After a win in the Meijer LPGA Classic, Leona Maguire is set to participate in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. If she wins the upcoming major tournament then she will become the first Irish woman to achieve that feat.

Maguire must be looking to achieve what Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy as Irishmen achieved on the golf course, i.e. to win the PGA Championship.

As per sky sports, in a recent interview, Leona Maguire spoke about McIlroy's impressive records and achievements and how he has inspired her and other people in Ireland. She said,

"Obviously he [Rory McIlroy] has been incredibly impressive, everything that he's done throughout his career. He was kind of gone out of junior golf in Ireland when I was growing up, but I think yes, Rory has been a big inspiration for a lot of people."

"They're there to give me advice"- Leona Maguire shares how her fellow Irishmen help her to grow in the game of golf

In the interview, Leona Maguire recalled how Padraig Harrington, a three-time major champion also from Ireland, helped her overcome some tough spots in the recently-concluded Meijer LPGA Classic 2023. She said,

"The big one for me has been Padraig Harrington. I had a few really key up-and-downs this week, especially on 17 both Friday and Saturday. Padraig showed me some shots, so I have to thank him for it. I got to spend some time with him, and yeah, all the Irish guys are great."

Leona Maguire later emphasized that she belongs to a close-knit community (in Ireland). Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington, and Paul McGinley have been a major support system and they often share their advice with her or Dermott Byrne, her caddie.

"I think it's nice being from that sort of close-knit community, Shane [Lowry], Padraig [Harrington] and Paul McGinley. They're there to give me advice or give Dermott [Byrne, caddie] advice whenever we need it. It's nice to have that sort of camaraderie and give the people at home more to cheer about," Leona Maguire concluded.

When and where is the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023?

The second major of the LPGA season, KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023, is set to take place at the Baltusrol Lower Course, Bethesda, Maryland, in the United States.

The tournament will commence on June 22 and will end on June 25. The field has 156 golfers set to compete for a handsome prize purse of $9 million, with the winner receiving $1.3 million.

Here is the TV schedule of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (All timings in ET):

June 22 (Round 1)

11:00 am to 03:00 pm - Golf Channel

05:00 pm to 07:00 pm - Peacock

June 23 (Round 2)

11:00 am to 03:00 pm - Golf Channel

05:00 pm to 07:00 pm - Peacock

June 24 (Round 3)

11:00 am to 03:00 pm - Peacock

03:00 pm to 06:00 pm - NBC

June 25 (Round 4)

11:00 am to 02:00 pm: Peacock

02:00 pm to 06:00 pm: NBC

The broadcasting rights are shared between Golf Channel, Peacock, and NBC. Fans can switch to the LPGA LIVE website for digital streaming.

