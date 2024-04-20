"Rory, JT and Scottie", "Sign Ludvig" - Fans guess Tiger Woods' TGL teammates after he makes a cryptic post on it

Fans on social media have reacted to a cryptic post by Tiger Woods, in which the legendary golfer asked his followers to predict his TGL teammates.

TGL is a newly launched golf series founded by sports executive Mike McCarley in partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The series was initially scheduled to start in January 2024 but was postponed to January 2025 after a tragic incident caused damage to the SoFi Centre, the venue for the tournament, in November 2023.

Woods will play for Jupiter Links Golf Club, and his teammates are yet to be announced. Recently, the 15-time Major winner took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a post saying the team will probably be announced by this Monday, April 22. He shared an animated picture of four chairs on a beach, with one bearing Woods' name, while the remaining three are to be announced soon.

Tiger Woods shared the post with the caption saying:

"Find out who’s going to be filling these chairs on Monday @TGL."

Fans took to the comments section to predict the other three Tiger Woods' TGL team teammates.

"Rory, JT and Scottie," wrote a fan.

However, it is important to note that Rory McIlroy will play for Boston Common Golf along with Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley, so he probably won't make it to Tiger Woods' team. Initially, Tyrrell Hatton was also scheduled to play for McIlroy's team, but as the Englishman had joined the Saudi Circuit, he will not be playing in TGL.

Meanwhile, another fan commented that Woods should sign Ludvig Aberg.

"Sign Ludvig....," commented another fan.

The Swedish star has played incredibly well since starting his professional journey in 2023. He recently finished second at the Masters 2024.

Another fan suggested that Woods should form an iconic team with legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

"Jack Nicklaus, Phillip Mikelson & Greg Norman," wrote one fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

Fans' reactions (Image via X/@TigerWoods)

Tiger Woods' TGL roster

Initially, 24 players signed up to play for the TGL, but as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton exited to join LIV Golf, 22 players are currently scheduled to play in the series.

The six teams of TGL are Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and TGL San Francisco.

Here is the roster of Tiger Woods' TGL series:

Keegan Bradley

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

