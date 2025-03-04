Rory McIlroy gets mercilessly trolled by TGL final match rival team amid horrible performance

Rory McIlroy is getting massively trolled after losing his team's final game against New York Golf Club in the TGL. McIlroy's team, Boston Common Golf, had to win their final match to secure a spot in the playoffs, which they unfortunately lost with a score of 10 to 6.

Rory McIlroy had to drain around 5 feet putt to save par, but unfortunately, he missed it and showed disappointment.

Sharing the video of this putt on X, the New York Golf Club trolled McIlroy and reminded him of his putt that cost him the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst. They captioned the post:

"Didn't know we were playing Pinehurst..."

Rory McIlroy was in contention to win the 2024 US Open, but the par putt of 2 ft 6 in. that he missed on the 16th hole cost him the trophy. He remained -5 for the event, while Bryson DeChambeau came in from behind and carded -6 for the event and won the 2024 US Open trophy.

Hence, the New York Golf Club reminded Rory McIlroy of this incident as he missed the par putt yesterday and trolled the TGL co-founder. Meanwhile, with this loss, Boston Common Golf has officially been eliminated from the 2024 TGL.

Rory McIlroy talks about his TGL off-season plans

After losing their final game and finishing at the last spot in the So-Fi Cup standings, Rory McIlroy talked about his first TGL off-season plans in the post-match press conference.

"I don't know. I'd certainly want to run it back next year. I really enjoyed competing with these guys. But yeah, the nice thing is that Keegan and I especially live very close to here, so we can hopefully pop in whenever we want and get a little bit of extra practice going into next year," McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports).

Rory McIlroy at the TGL press conference by SoFi: NY v BOS - Source: Getty

The TGL co-founder then said the cool thing about the league is that the semifinals begin in a couple of weeks and then the final before an offseason of nine months. So he is hopeful that by the time January comes back again, people will be excited to watch the TGL.

Continuing further, Rory said that after the TGL, they will let the Major championship season start.

"After the next few weeks, we'll let the major championship season kick in and obviously have people be super interested in that, but January, February, March when there's not a ton going on at nighttime, especially up in the northeast, I think it's a fun thing for people to be able to sit down and watch on a Monday and Tuesday night," McIlroy said.

The TGL playoffs are all set to begin in a couple of weeks on March 17.

Here's the complete schedule of the 2025 TGL playoffs.

Semifinals

Monday, March 17, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Tuesday, March 18, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Finals Series

Match 1: Monday, March 24, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Match 2: Tuesday, March 25, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Match 3 (if necessary): Tuesday, March 25, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

