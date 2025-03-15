  • home icon
  • Rory McIlroy hailed as the "best of our generation" by European Ryder Cup Star

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Mar 15, 2025 06:11 GMT
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship -Second Round - Source: Imagn
Tommy Fleetwood hails Rory McIlroy as the "best of our generation" (Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images)

Tommy Fleetwood has praised Rory McIlroy and called him the "best of our generation." The Englishman talked about his European Ryder Cup co-star's consistency, longevity, and talent. The duo were part of the 2023 Ryder Cup winning squad together.

Fleetwood and McIlroy are currently competing at the Players Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass. After scoring a 5-under in the first round, McIlroy scored a 4-under 68 in the second round, aggregating 9-under after two rounds. He's currently tied for fourth with Collin Morikawa and Alex Smalley.

Meanwhile, after an average round of 71 on the first day, Fleetwood scored a 6-under 66 and is tied for ninth. In the post-round press conference, he was asked about his impression of Rory McIlroy for consistency. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I've always said it, I think for me definitely at the moment the amount, the length of time that he's been up there, I feel like Rory is the best of our generation, and I've always felt that, definitely talent-wise, and he's won a lot."

Fleetwood underlined how difficult it is to stay among the world’s best for years.

"I think longevity plays a big part in that as well. I think he's been injury-free for the majority of his career, and he's been one of if not the best player in the world for a very long time. I think it should never be underestimated how hard that is to do, just continually be there," he added.
Fleetwood stated that he has a lot of respect and admiration for McIlroy's game and believes McIlroy is far from finished and will remain a contender for years to come.

Rory McIlroy will tee off with J.J. Spaun in the third round, while Tommy Fleetwood will tee alongside Jake Knapp at the Players Championship 2025.

A look at Rory McIlroy's record on the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy has a terrific record on the PGA Tour. He turned professional in 2007 and joined the PGA Tour in 2010. He has been a FedEx Cup winner thrice and has won four majors. His official earnings on the PGA Tour are $95,209,062.

Since then, he has competed in 259 tournaments and made the cut in 228 of them. In 259 starts, he has had 27 wins, 80 top-5 finishes and 126 top-10 finishes. His maiden win came at the 2010 Quail Hollow Championship, whereas his last win came at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's 27 wins on the PGA Tour:

  • 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
  • 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
  • 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
  • 2023 Genesis Scottish Open
  • 2022 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
  • 2022 TOUR Championship
  • 2022 RBC Canadian Open
  • 2021 THE CJ CUP
  • 2021 Wells Fargo Championship
  • 2019 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
  • 2019 TOUR Championship
  • 2019 RBC Canadian Open
  • 2019 THE PLAYERS Championship
  • 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
  • 2016 TOUR Championship
  • 2016 Deutsche Bank Championship
  • 2015 Wells Fargo Championship
  • 2015 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Match Play
  • 2014 PGA Championship
  • 2014 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational
  • 2014 The Open Championship
  • 2012 BMW Championship
  • 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship
  • 2012 PGA Championship
  • 2012 The Honda Classic
  • 2011 U.S. Open
  • 2010 Quail Hollow Championship

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
