Rory McIlroy outdoes Sepp Straka as latter draws 2.622M viewers for his win at Truist Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy has outdone Sepp Straka despite the latter winning the 2025 Truist Championship last week. According to Josh Carpenter, a prominent golf journalist who regularly shares viewership numbers on X, Straka's win saw a decline in viewership on CBS.

Ad

Straka's win at the 2025 Truist Championship on Sunday (May 11) brought in 2.622 million viewers, which is around 6% down from last year's Truist Championship (Wells Fargo earlier), where McIlroy registered a win and drew in 2.778 million viewers.

"CBS draws 2.622M viewers for Sepp Straka's win in the Truist Championship on Sunday, down 6% from 2.778M for Wells Fargo last year (McIlroy). Prior two years: 2.073M (Clark) and 2.528M (Homa). Saturday: 1.785M, up 8%. For the weekend, CBS averaged 2.182M, down 2%."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rory McIlroy was the defending champion of the event and was in the field this week for the Truist Championship as well. However, he didn't play to his potential and struggled with his drives. Despite that, he managed to finish T7 for the event, but he was never in contention to lift the trophy.

Sepp Straka, on the other hand, maintained his top spot throughout the event and registered the fourth PGA Tour win of his career.

Ad

2025 Truist Championship leaderboard

Here's the leaderboard for the 2025 Truist Championship:

1. Sepp Straka –16

T2. Justin Thomas –14

T2. Shane Lowry –14

T4. Patrick Cantlay –12

T4. Jacob Bridgeman –12

T4. Tommy Fleetwood –12

T7. Stephan Jaeger –10

T7. Cameron Young –10

T7. Rory McIlroy –10

T7. Keith Mitchell –10

T11. Xander Schauffele –9

T11. Daniel Berger –9

T11. Corey Conners –9

T11. Harris English –9

T15. Rickie Fowler –8

T15. Tony Finau –8

T17. Andrew Novak –7

T17. J.J. Spaun –7

T17. Collin Morikawa –7

T17. Si Woo Kim –7

T17. Hideki Matsuyama –7

T17. Nick Taylor –7

T23. Aaron Rai –6

T23. Rasmus Højgaard –6

T23. Davis Thompson –6

T23. Matt Fitzpatrick –6

T23. Sam Stevens –6

T23. J.T. Poston –6

T23. Sungjae Im –6

T30. Thomas Detry –5

T30. Max Homa –5

T30. Keegan Bradley –5

T30. Sam Burns –5

T34. Robert MacIntyre –4

T34. Erik van Rooyen –4

T34. Adam Scott –4

T34. Brian Campbell –4

T34. Gary Woodland –4

T34. Jordan Spieth –4

T34. Byeong Hun An –4

T34. Eric Cole –4

T42. Chris Kirk –3

T42. Christiaan Bezuidenhout –3

T42. Patrick Rodgers –3

T42. Ryan Gerard –3

T46. Russell Henley –2

T46. Brian Harman –2

T46. Denny McCarthy –2

T46. Ben Griffin –2

T46. Akshay Bhatia –2

T51. Austin Eckroat –1

T51. Min Woo Lee –1

T51. Alex Noren –1

T54. Matthieu Pavon E

T54. Max Greyserman E

T54. Michael Thorbjornsen E

T54. Viktor Hovland E

T54. Will Zalatoris E

T54. Cam Davis E

T60. Ludvig Åberg +1

T60. Adam Hadwin +1

T60. Maverick McNealy +1

T63. Wyndham Clark +2

T63. Tom Hoge +2

65. Taylor Pendrith +3

T66. Lucas Glover +4

T66. Joe Highsmith +4

68. Garrick Higgo +6

69. Nick Dunlap +8

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More