  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory McIlroy outdoes Sepp Straka as latter draws 2.622M viewers for his win at Truist Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy outdoes Sepp Straka as latter draws 2.622M viewers for his win at Truist Championship 2025

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified May 13, 2025 15:12 GMT
Rory McIlroy outdoes Sepp Straka in viewership data. Image via Getty Images
Rory McIlroy outdoes Sepp Straka in viewership data. Image via Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has outdone Sepp Straka despite the latter winning the 2025 Truist Championship last week. According to Josh Carpenter, a prominent golf journalist who regularly shares viewership numbers on X, Straka's win saw a decline in viewership on CBS.

Ad

Straka's win at the 2025 Truist Championship on Sunday (May 11) brought in 2.622 million viewers, which is around 6% down from last year's Truist Championship (Wells Fargo earlier), where McIlroy registered a win and drew in 2.778 million viewers.

"CBS draws 2.622M viewers for Sepp Straka's win in the Truist Championship on Sunday, down 6% from 2.778M for Wells Fargo last year (McIlroy). Prior two years: 2.073M (Clark) and 2.528M (Homa). Saturday: 1.785M, up 8%. For the weekend, CBS averaged 2.182M, down 2%."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Rory McIlroy was the defending champion of the event and was in the field this week for the Truist Championship as well. However, he didn't play to his potential and struggled with his drives. Despite that, he managed to finish T7 for the event, but he was never in contention to lift the trophy.

Sepp Straka, on the other hand, maintained his top spot throughout the event and registered the fourth PGA Tour win of his career.

Ad

2025 Truist Championship leaderboard

Here's the leaderboard for the 2025 Truist Championship:

  • 1. Sepp Straka –16
  • T2. Justin Thomas –14
  • T2. Shane Lowry –14
  • T4. Patrick Cantlay –12
  • T4. Jacob Bridgeman –12
  • T4. Tommy Fleetwood –12
  • T7. Stephan Jaeger –10
  • T7. Cameron Young –10
  • T7. Rory McIlroy –10
  • T7. Keith Mitchell –10
  • T11. Xander Schauffele –9
  • T11. Daniel Berger –9
  • T11. Corey Conners –9
  • T11. Harris English –9
  • T15. Rickie Fowler –8
  • T15. Tony Finau –8
  • T17. Andrew Novak –7
  • T17. J.J. Spaun –7
  • T17. Collin Morikawa –7
  • T17. Si Woo Kim –7
  • T17. Hideki Matsuyama –7
  • T17. Nick Taylor –7
  • T23. Aaron Rai –6
  • T23. Rasmus Højgaard –6
  • T23. Davis Thompson –6
  • T23. Matt Fitzpatrick –6
  • T23. Sam Stevens –6
  • T23. J.T. Poston –6
  • T23. Sungjae Im –6
  • T30. Thomas Detry –5
  • T30. Max Homa –5
  • T30. Keegan Bradley –5
  • T30. Sam Burns –5
  • T34. Robert MacIntyre –4
  • T34. Erik van Rooyen –4
  • T34. Adam Scott –4
  • T34. Brian Campbell –4
  • T34. Gary Woodland –4
  • T34. Jordan Spieth –4
  • T34. Byeong Hun An –4
  • T34. Eric Cole –4
  • T42. Chris Kirk –3
  • T42. Christiaan Bezuidenhout –3
  • T42. Patrick Rodgers –3
  • T42. Ryan Gerard –3
  • T46. Russell Henley –2
  • T46. Brian Harman –2
  • T46. Denny McCarthy –2
  • T46. Ben Griffin –2
  • T46. Akshay Bhatia –2
  • T51. Austin Eckroat –1
  • T51. Min Woo Lee –1
  • T51. Alex Noren –1
  • T54. Matthieu Pavon E
  • T54. Max Greyserman E
  • T54. Michael Thorbjornsen E
  • T54. Viktor Hovland E
  • T54. Will Zalatoris E
  • T54. Cam Davis E
  • T60. Ludvig Åberg +1
  • T60. Adam Hadwin +1
  • T60. Maverick McNealy +1
  • T63. Wyndham Clark +2
  • T63. Tom Hoge +2
  • 65. Taylor Pendrith +3
  • T66. Lucas Glover +4
  • T66. Joe Highsmith +4
  • 68. Garrick Higgo +6
  • 69. Nick Dunlap +8
About the author
Amey Kulkarni

Amey Kulkarni

Twitter icon

Golf writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications