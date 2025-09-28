  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory Mcllroy
  • "Rory McIlroy's pathetic but these fans are disgusting" - Fans react to Bethpage Crowd throwing beer at Erica Stoll

"Rory McIlroy's pathetic but these fans are disgusting" - Fans react to Bethpage Crowd throwing beer at Erica Stoll

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 28, 2025 20:30 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Afternoon Four-balls - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy at Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Afternoon Four-balls - Source: Getty

The situation regarding Rory McIlroy and the US fans at Bethpage went completely out of control on Saturday. A video has surfaced where a fan can be seen insulting his wife, Erica Stoll. Fans on social media have reacted to the clip.

Ad

From Saturday morning, the Northern Irishman faced repeated yelling and insults from the audience. The morning foursomes saw McIlroy even yelling a profanity at the crowd. During afternoon fourballs, Rory McIlroy's wife was in attendance at the Ryder Cup venue.

A moment came when the golfer was walking by the US fans with Stoll on his side. The video captured a fan throwing a beer at Erica as she stood on the sidelines. She was hit by the can as well. Take a look at the clip shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"🚨🤦🏻‍♂️🍺 #NEW ANGLE — A fan at Bethpage Black chucks a beer at Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica yesterday afternoon... (Via @dylan_dethier)"
Ad

As the whole situation came to light, fans on X did not shy away from sharing their views. Most of them ended up slamming the American supporters at Bethpage for throwing the beer at Stoll. However, some of the comments had some shade towards Rory McIlroy.

Take a look at the comments below the X post by NUCLR GOLF:

"Rory's pathetic but these fans are disgusting", an X-user wrote in the comments.
Ad
Ad
"That was such a classless move .. these fans are awful! The Ryder Cup, and Bethpage, owe Rory and Erica an apology ..", someone else slammed the fans guilty of the act.
Ad
"I’m all for trash talk, but this is actually sickening. Leave the wives, kids and innocent beers out of it.", someone wrote below the post.
" Is he that stupid to taunt a New York drunk fest when the US is getting rolled?", a fan commented below.
"Drunks destroying the last sport you thought still has some dignity . Gutter behavior by everyone there.", an X-user poured his heart out in the comments.
Ad

This incident reportedly left McIlroy's wife devastated as she walked down the greens with tears in her eyes.

Former MLB icon Chipper Jones makes bold claim after Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll was insulted

After the videos emerged of Stoll getting hit by a beer can, ex-MLB icon Chipper Jones shared his views on this incident. The former professional baseball athlete indirectly pointed fingers at Rory McIlroy's family (Erica) for being in attendance at Bethpage. On his X timeline, Jones reposted a clip from Flushing It Golf and wrote:

Ad
"AT NO TIME in 2 decades was my family EVER allowed to go to a game in NY. What do u expect to happen? Is it right? No! But when u are public enemy #1….expect to be treated harshly..."

Take a look at Jones' take on the whole incident on X:

Screenshot from Jones&#039; X post about McIlroy&#039;s wife&#039;s insult / Source: @RealCJ10 on X
Screenshot from Jones' X post about McIlroy's wife's insult / Source: @RealCJ10 on X

Throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup, McIlroy has kept dealing with insults from the fans at Bethpage. During the morning matches on Friday and Saturday, the golfer had to undergo 'F**k you Rory' chants.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications