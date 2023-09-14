Rory McIlroy tee times and pairing: When will the ace golfer tee off at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship?

Rory McIlroy will tee off at the 2023 BMW Championship on Thursday, September 14 at 8:40 a.m. BST. The Northern Irish golfer will pair up with his European Ryder Cup teammates Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland.

McIlroy is looking forward to having a good finish at the DP World Tour tournament. He struggled with his game last week at the Irish Open when he tied for 16th position.

Rory McIlroy was playing well until he injured his back ahead of the Tour Championship last month. However, he is slowly getting back to shape and is the expert's favorite to lift the trophy on Sunday.

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship will start with the first round at 6:45 a.m. BST, with Craig Lee and Angel Hidalgo taking the first shot of the day. They will be followed by Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna and Will Besseling, who will be teeing off at 6:55 a.m. BST.

This year's BMW PGA Championship field includes some of the top-ranked golfers in the world. All the European Ryder Cup team members will be playing this week. Tommy Fleetwood will pair up with Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka to start his game at 9:00 a.m. BST.

Jon Rahm, Nicolai Hojgaard and Tyrell Hatton will be starting the game at 12:40 p.m. BST followed by Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre, who will tee off at 12:50 p.m. BST.

2023 BMW PGA Championship round 1 tee times

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship (all-time in BST):

6.45 am - Andy Sullivan, Craig Lee, Angel Hidalgo

6.55 am - Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Will Besseling

7.05 am - John Catlin, James Morrison, Jamie Donaldson

7.15 am - Zander Lombard, Joakim Lagergren, Julien Brun

7.25 am - Simon Forsstrom, Okie Strydom, Daan Huizing

7.35 am - Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Richie Ramsay

7.45 am - Paul Waring, Oliver Bekker, Connor Syme

7.55 am - Ewen Ferguson, Sean Crocker, Rikuya Hoshino

8.05 am - Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell, Sebastian Soderberg

8.15 am - Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Stephen Gallagher

8.25 am - Padraig Harrington, Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard

8.40am - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

8.50 am - Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

9.00 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka

9.10 am - Thorbjorn Olsen, Yannik Paul, Joost Luiten

9.20 am - Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate, Matthew Jordan

9.30 am - Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari

9.40 am - Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson, Grant Forrest

9.50 am - Daniel Gavins, Adrian Otaegui, Dale Whitnell

10.00 am - Marc Warren, Victor Dubuisson, Jason Scrivener

10.10 am - Aaron Cockerill, Jeunghun Wang, Marcus Helligkilde

10.20 am - Jeremy Freiburghaus, Sebastian Garcia, Julien Guerrier

10.35 am - Jens Dantorp, Niklas Norgaard, Johannes Veerman

10.45 am - Nacho Elvira, Darius van Driel, Jeff Winther

10.55 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Justin Walters, Marcus Armitage

11.05 am - Freddy Schott, Masahiro Kawamura, Lukas Nemecz

11.15 am - Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Tapio Pulkkanen, Fabrizio Zanotti

11.25 am - Gavin Green, Scott Jamieson, Hurly Long

11.35 am - David Law, Matthieu Pavon, Thomas Detry

11.45 am - Ashun Wu, Calum Hill, Antoine Rozner

11.55 am - Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi, Tom McKibbin

12.05 pm - Eddie Pepperell, Romain Langasque, Ross Fisher

12.15 pm - Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

12.30 pm - Adrian Meronk, Danny Willett, Alexander Bjork

12.40 pm - Jon Rahm, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton

12.50 pm - Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre

1.00 pm - Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Pablo Larrazabal

1.10 pm - Vincent Norman, Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo

1.20 pm - Marcel Siem, Dan Bradbury, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

1.30 pm - Daniel Brown, Todd Clements, Matt Wallace

1.40 pm - Callum Shinkwin, Kalle Samooja, Nick Bachem

1.50 pm - Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick

2.00 pm - Hennie Du Plessis, Louis De Jager, JC Ritchie

2.10 pm - Alexander Levy, Soren Kjeldsen, Santiago Tarrio

2.20 pm - Mikael Lindberg, Nathan Kimsey, Jazz Janewattananond,

2.30 pm - Oliver Hundeboll, Alexander Knappe, Robin Sciot-Siegrist