Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottish Open - Golf
  • Rory McIlroy tee times: When will the ace golfer tee off on Thursday at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open?

Rory McIlroy tee times: When will the ace golfer tee off on Thursday at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open?

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 13, 2023 07:21 GMT
Genesis Scottish Open - Preview Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open - Preview Day Three(image via getty)

Golf fans worldwide are looking forward to the commencement of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, and quite a few eyes will be on Rory McIlroy.

The ace golfer's tee time for the first round on Thursday has finally been disclosed. McIlroy will begin his quest for victory at 2:59 a.m. Eastern time, teeing off from the course's 10th tee.

During the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy will join an impressive group of players. Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, two formidable challengers for the title, will be teeing off with McIlroy from the 10th tee.

With this caliber of skill on exhibit, viewers can expect an intense and fascinating rivalry as this trio strives to make their imprint on the leaderboard.

The Genesis Scottish Open promises to showcase world-class talent and create an exciting competition for spectators worldwide. It is widely anticipated by golf enthusiasts and fans of McIlroy alike.

Rory McIlroy: Ranking and Odds at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy is a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional golf, thanks to his strong technique and impressive track record. At the Genesis Scottish Open approaches, McIlroy is one of the tournament's top contenders, with odds of +850.

These odds reflect the great expectations placed on him as he competes for the prized crown in this tournament.

Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Genesis Scottish Open https://t.co/FbMh2wlqgt

McIlroy, the field's third-ranked player, brings a wealth of expertise and a reputation for delivering spectacular performances on the course. His command of the game, combined with his constant drive, make him a difficult opponent to be reckoned with.

He will hope to demonstrate his exceptional abilities and add another remarkable achievement to CV at this tournament.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open Thursday tee times(All time ET)

As anticipation grows for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, organizers have announced the starting timings for the first and 10th tees. The action on the first tee will begin at 2:15 a.m. Eastern time with a group consisting of David Law, Matthew Baldwin, and Aaron Baddeley.

Meanwhile, at the 10th tee, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, and Andrew Putnam will begin their round at 2:15 a.m. Eastern time, alongside Rory McIlroy's group.

TeeGroupTime
1stDavid Law, Matthew Baldwin, Aaron Baddeley2:15 am
1stJoakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard, Will Gordon2:26 am
1stMatthew Jordan, Jorge Campillo, Harrison Endycott2:37 am
1stCallum Shinkwin, Dale Whitnell, J.T. Poston2:48 am
1stChun An Yu, Kalle Samooja, Oliver Wilson2:59 am
1stSimon Forsstrom, Garrick Higgo, Rafael Cabrera Bello3:10 am
1stOckie Strydom, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Daniel Gavins3:21 am
1stThorbjorn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui, Cameron Davis3:32 am
1stCheng Tsung Pan, Sean Crocker, Scott Jamieson3:43 am
1stWil Besseling, Dylan Frittelli, Joost Luiten3:54 am
1stTaylor Montgomery, Paul Waring, Nick Bachem4:05 am
1stEric Cole, Hurly Long, Shubhankar Sharma4:16 am
1stMarcel Schneider, Yoseop Seo, David Lingmerth4:27 am
1stCharley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Daniel Hillier7:30 am
1stThomas Bjorn, Tom McKibbin, Callum Tarren7:41 am
1stRasmus Hojgaard, Danny Willett, Keith Mitchell7:52 am
1stYannik Paul, Adam Scott, Max Homa8:03 am
1stShane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler8:14 am
1stRickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton8:25 am
1stBilly Horschel, Victor Perez, Justin Rose8:36 am
1stGrant Forrest, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim8:47 am
1stDavis Riley, Gary Woodland, Guido Migliozzi8:58 am
1stRyan Fox, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners9:09 am
1stMackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Wallace9:20 am
1stMarcus Armitage, Ben Griffin, Matthew Southgate9:31 am
1stSeonghyeon Kim, A-Shun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer9:42 am
10thNicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Putnam2:15 am
10thLucas Herbert, Thomas Detry, Richie Ramsay2:26 am
10thLuke Donald, Aaron Rai, Francesco Molinari2:37 am
10thAdrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick2:48 am
10thXander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy2:59 am
10thRobert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood3:10 am
10thSeamus Power, Min Woo Lee, Sam Burns3:21 am
10thEdoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal, Nick Taylor3:32 am
10thEwen Ferguson, Thriston Lawrence, Sungjae Im3:43 am
10thMarcel Siem, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala3:54 am
10thOliver Bekker, Michael Kim, Dylan Wu4:05 am
10thBen Martin, Alex Smalley, Bio Kim4:16 am
10thByeong-Hun An, Robby Shelton, Tapio Pulkkanen4:27 am
10thMatthieu Pavon, Gavin Green, Ben Taylor7:30 am
10thRomain Langasque, Brandon Wu, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen7:41 am
10thJordan L Smith, Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner7:52 am
10thLuke List, Harry Hall, Adria Arnau8:03 am
10thAustin Eckroat, Hao-Tong Li, Jamie Donaldson8:14 am
10thRoss Fisher, Calum Hill, Erik Van Rooyen8:25 am
10thAlexander Noren, Scott Stallings, Alexander Bjork8:36 am
10thJimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Connor Syme8:47 am
10thRichard Mansell, Troy Merritt, Dan Bradbury8:58 am
10thJoseph Bramlett, Yeongsu Kim, Justin Walters9:09 am
10thDoug Ghim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sami Valimaki9:20 am
10thSebastian Soderberg, Sam Ryder, Eddie Pepperell9:31 am
10thChase Hanna, Zac Blair, Fabrizio Zanotti9:42 am

Friday tee times for the Scottish Open will be updated after Day 1.

Quick Links

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...