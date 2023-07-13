Rory McIlroy tee times: When will the ace golfer tee off on Thursday at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open?

Golf fans worldwide are looking forward to the commencement of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, and quite a few eyes will be on Rory McIlroy.
The ace golfer's tee time for the first round on Thursday has finally been disclosed. McIlroy will begin his quest for victory at 2:59 a.m. Eastern time, teeing off from the course's 10th tee.
During the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy will join an impressive group of players. Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, two formidable challengers for the title, will be teeing off with McIlroy from the 10th tee.
With this caliber of skill on exhibit, viewers can expect an intense and fascinating rivalry as this trio strives to make their imprint on the leaderboard.
The Genesis Scottish Open promises to showcase world-class talent and create an exciting competition for spectators worldwide. It is widely anticipated by golf enthusiasts and fans of McIlroy alike.
Rory McIlroy: Ranking and Odds at Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy is a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional golf, thanks to his strong technique and impressive track record. At the Genesis Scottish Open approaches, McIlroy is one of the tournament's top contenders, with odds of +850.
These odds reflect the great expectations placed on him as he competes for the prized crown in this tournament.
McIlroy, the field's third-ranked player, brings a wealth of expertise and a reputation for delivering spectacular performances on the course. His command of the game, combined with his constant drive, make him a difficult opponent to be reckoned with.
He will hope to demonstrate his exceptional abilities and add another remarkable achievement to CV at this tournament.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open Thursday tee times(All time ET)
As anticipation grows for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, organizers have announced the starting timings for the first and 10th tees. The action on the first tee will begin at 2:15 a.m. Eastern time with a group consisting of David Law, Matthew Baldwin, and Aaron Baddeley.
Meanwhile, at the 10th tee, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, and Andrew Putnam will begin their round at 2:15 a.m. Eastern time, alongside Rory McIlroy's group.
Friday tee times for the Scottish Open will be updated after Day 1.