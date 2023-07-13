Rory McIlroy tee times: When will the ace golfer tee off on Thursday at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open?

Golf fans worldwide are looking forward to the commencement of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, and quite a few eyes will be on Rory McIlroy.

The ace golfer's tee time for the first round on Thursday has finally been disclosed. McIlroy will begin his quest for victory at 2:59 a.m. Eastern time, teeing off from the course's 10th tee.

During the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy will join an impressive group of players. Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, two formidable challengers for the title, will be teeing off with McIlroy from the 10th tee.

With this caliber of skill on exhibit, viewers can expect an intense and fascinating rivalry as this trio strives to make their imprint on the leaderboard.

The Genesis Scottish Open promises to showcase world-class talent and create an exciting competition for spectators worldwide. It is widely anticipated by golf enthusiasts and fans of McIlroy alike.

Rory McIlroy: Ranking and Odds at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy is a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional golf, thanks to his strong technique and impressive track record. At the Genesis Scottish Open approaches, McIlroy is one of the tournament's top contenders, with odds of +850.

These odds reflect the great expectations placed on him as he competes for the prized crown in this tournament.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Genesis Scottish Open Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Genesis Scottish Open https://t.co/FbMh2wlqgt

McIlroy, the field's third-ranked player, brings a wealth of expertise and a reputation for delivering spectacular performances on the course. His command of the game, combined with his constant drive, make him a difficult opponent to be reckoned with.

He will hope to demonstrate his exceptional abilities and add another remarkable achievement to CV at this tournament.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open Thursday tee times(All time ET)

As anticipation grows for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, organizers have announced the starting timings for the first and 10th tees. The action on the first tee will begin at 2:15 a.m. Eastern time with a group consisting of David Law, Matthew Baldwin, and Aaron Baddeley.

Meanwhile, at the 10th tee, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, and Andrew Putnam will begin their round at 2:15 a.m. Eastern time, alongside Rory McIlroy's group.

Tee Group Time 1st David Law, Matthew Baldwin, Aaron Baddeley 2:15 am 1st Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard, Will Gordon 2:26 am 1st Matthew Jordan, Jorge Campillo, Harrison Endycott 2:37 am 1st Callum Shinkwin, Dale Whitnell, J.T. Poston 2:48 am 1st Chun An Yu, Kalle Samooja, Oliver Wilson 2:59 am 1st Simon Forsstrom, Garrick Higgo, Rafael Cabrera Bello 3:10 am 1st Ockie Strydom, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Daniel Gavins 3:21 am 1st Thorbjorn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui, Cameron Davis 3:32 am 1st Cheng Tsung Pan, Sean Crocker, Scott Jamieson 3:43 am 1st Wil Besseling, Dylan Frittelli, Joost Luiten 3:54 am 1st Taylor Montgomery, Paul Waring, Nick Bachem 4:05 am 1st Eric Cole, Hurly Long, Shubhankar Sharma 4:16 am 1st Marcel Schneider, Yoseop Seo, David Lingmerth 4:27 am 1st Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Daniel Hillier 7:30 am 1st Thomas Bjorn, Tom McKibbin, Callum Tarren 7:41 am 1st Rasmus Hojgaard, Danny Willett, Keith Mitchell 7:52 am 1st Yannik Paul, Adam Scott, Max Homa 8:03 am 1st Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler 8:14 am 1st Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton 8:25 am 1st Billy Horschel, Victor Perez, Justin Rose 8:36 am 1st Grant Forrest, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim 8:47 am 1st Davis Riley, Gary Woodland, Guido Migliozzi 8:58 am 1st Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners 9:09 am 1st Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Wallace 9:20 am 1st Marcus Armitage, Ben Griffin, Matthew Southgate 9:31 am 1st Seonghyeon Kim, A-Shun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer 9:42 am 10th Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Putnam 2:15 am 10th Lucas Herbert, Thomas Detry, Richie Ramsay 2:26 am 10th Luke Donald, Aaron Rai, Francesco Molinari 2:37 am 10th Adrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick 2:48 am 10th Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy 2:59 am 10th Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood 3:10 am 10th Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee, Sam Burns 3:21 am 10th Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal, Nick Taylor 3:32 am 10th Ewen Ferguson, Thriston Lawrence, Sungjae Im 3:43 am 10th Marcel Siem, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala 3:54 am 10th Oliver Bekker, Michael Kim, Dylan Wu 4:05 am 10th Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Bio Kim 4:16 am 10th Byeong-Hun An, Robby Shelton, Tapio Pulkkanen 4:27 am 10th Matthieu Pavon, Gavin Green, Ben Taylor 7:30 am 10th Romain Langasque, Brandon Wu, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 7:41 am 10th Jordan L Smith, Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner 7:52 am 10th Luke List, Harry Hall, Adria Arnau 8:03 am 10th Austin Eckroat, Hao-Tong Li, Jamie Donaldson 8:14 am 10th Ross Fisher, Calum Hill, Erik Van Rooyen 8:25 am 10th Alexander Noren, Scott Stallings, Alexander Bjork 8:36 am 10th Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Connor Syme 8:47 am 10th Richard Mansell, Troy Merritt, Dan Bradbury 8:58 am 10th Joseph Bramlett, Yeongsu Kim, Justin Walters 9:09 am 10th Doug Ghim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sami Valimaki 9:20 am 10th Sebastian Soderberg, Sam Ryder, Eddie Pepperell 9:31 am 10th Chase Hanna, Zac Blair, Fabrizio Zanotti 9:42 am

Friday tee times for the Scottish Open will be updated after Day 1.

Poll : 0 votes