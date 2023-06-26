"Rose Zhang woke up this morning and chose violence" - Fans react as Rose Zhang surges up the leaderboard at the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Rose Zhang has shown that she is no stranger to high-pressure situations in the world of golf as she proves herself at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. In only her second LPGA and her first pro start, the youngster is in contention to possibly pick up a win going into the final round of the event.

Zhang shot a 68 on Saturday (June 24) to sit in T12, six shots off the lead. Now, halfway through Round 4 and with play suspended, she is only two shots off the lead, sitting in T7. A series of consistent back-to-back birdies from Zhang had the audience losing their minds.

LPGA @LPGA



Watch now on A birdie for Rose Zhang and she's just two back!Watch now on @peacock A birdie for Rose Zhang and she's just two back!Watch now on @peacock https://t.co/xp9cVLorqv

Fans were quick to praise her and the composure she managed to maintain on what is seen as one of the hardest courses of the 2023 season.

The 20-year-old is the talk of the town, with many predicting that she will have a great future in the world of golf.

"Rose Zhang woke up this morning and chose violence."

Anna Jackson @AnnaJacksonGC Rose Zhang in STRIKING DISTANCE @KPMGWomensPGA - 2 off the lead attempting to win her first major and go 2/2 as a professional…. You don’t see history like this every day. Head to @peacock NOW! Rose Zhang in STRIKING DISTANCE @KPMGWomensPGA - 2 off the lead attempting to win her first major and go 2/2 as a professional…. You don’t see history like this every day. Head to @peacock NOW!

"Astonishing. There’s certainly something special about Rose. Last time I said that was about Nelly Korda, and she’s done fairly well!"

Jack Foster @JackMFoster



Last time I said that was about Nelly Korda, and she’s done fairly well! @peacock Astonishing. There’s certainly something special about Rose.Last time I said that was about Nelly Korda, and she’s done fairly well! @AnnaJacksonGC @KPMGWomensPGA @peacock Astonishing. There’s certainly something special about Rose. Last time I said that was about Nelly Korda, and she’s done fairly well!

"I’m VERY curious to see what the rest of the @LPGA players are going to do with Rose Zhang. This young woman has ALL SORTS of game!"

Jon C. @manbeast98 @EBJunkies Rose Zhang is crushing it again in the LPGA tournament. @EBJunkies Rose Zhang is crushing it again in the LPGA tournament.

Adam Zielonka @Adam_Zielonka And Rose Zhang can't be counted out yet. Four birdies in eight holes brings her up to -5. And Rose Zhang can't be counted out yet. Four birdies in eight holes brings her up to -5.

Rose Zhang's performance at KMPG Women's PGA Championship impresses

Zhang caught the attention of golf fans early in her amateur career. However, she skyrocketed in the golf world when she won the Mizuho Americas Open in a playoff. She wowed the audience by winning her first pro tournament, a feat that is not easily achieved.

Zhang became the first woman to win an LPGA Tournament on her debut since Beverly Hanson did it in 1951. To add to her accolades, the American golfer took back-to-back wins at the NCAA Championships just a week before her pro win.

Zhang has even broken records that were set by Tiger Woods at Stanford University and is often compared to him.

