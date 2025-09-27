Ryder Cup Day 2: Saturday Foursome and Fourball results at Bethpage Black explored 

Team Europe’s dominance at the Ryder Cup 2025 continued on Day 2 as they finished just 2.5 points away from a win ahead of Sunday singles. The United States had no answers to the defending champions’ tactics as the team could add just two more points to their first day’s tally.On Saturday, September 27, Team Europe entered the second day of action at Bethpage Black with a 5.5–2.5 lead over the hosts. The first session was played in a foursomes format, where Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young of the USA started with a 4&amp;2 win over Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg.It looked as if the USA was coming back with answers only to get dominated in the next three matches. Harris English and Collin Morikawa once again faced defeat against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. The experienced duo of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay also ended up on the losing side against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s misery at the Ryder Cup continued as he and Russell Henley were beaten quite comfortably by Viktor Hovland and Robert MacIntyre.The story in the afternoon four-ball session remained pretty much the same as Europe finished it 3-1 to further extend the lead to 7 points. Captain Bradley made a big move by pairing the big names Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, but it was of no use against Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele gave some smiling moments for local fans after their 1-up win against Rahm and Sepp Straka. Notably, this was just the fourth match the home team had won in the 16 matches at the Ryder Cup 2025 so far.The session was not without drama as Justin Rose had an argument with DeChambeau’s caddie, who was stepping in front while he was lining up his putt. The effect of this was witnessed after the match as the European duo had an altercation with DeChambeau and his caddie. Even Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott was also involved in the situation.Ryder Cup Day 2 results exploredHere's a look at the result for all the Ryder Cup matches on Day 2:Saturday's MatchesMorning foursomes (Europe 3 - United States 1)Bryson DeChambeau &amp; Cameron Young (United States) defeated Matt Fitzpatrick &amp; Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 4&amp;2Rory McIlroy &amp; Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) defeated Harris English &amp; Collin Morikawa (United States), 3&amp;2Jon Rahm &amp; Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) defeated Xander Schauffele &amp; Patrick Cantlay (United States), 3&amp;2Robert MacIntyre &amp; Viktor Hovland (Europe) defeated Russell Henley &amp; Scottie Scheffler (United States), 1 upOverall: Europe 8.5 - United States 3.5Afternoon four-ball (Europe 3 - United States 1)Rory McIlroy &amp; Shane Lowry (Europe) defeated Justin Thomas &amp; Cameron Young (United States), 2 upTommy Fleetwood &amp; Justin Rose (Europe) defeated Scottie Scheffler &amp; Bryson DeChambeau (United States), 3&amp;2Xander Schauffele &amp; J.J. Spaun (United States) defeated Jon Rahm &amp; Sepp Straka (Europe), 1 upTyrrell Hatton &amp; Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) defeated Sam Burns &amp; Patrick Cantlay (United States), 1 upOverall: Europe 11.5 - United States 4.5