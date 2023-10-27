“S*** it” - Viktor Hovland exchanges playful banter with commentator Smylie Kaufman over his chip shot at the Ryder Cup 

Viktor Hovland was the Ryder Cup hero, helping the European team win the biennial tournament over Team USA.

The young Norwegian golfer entered the stellar field of the team tournament as the winner of the PGA Tour season-ending Tour Championship. On the back of two exceptionally amazing victories at the FedEx Cup playoffs, there was a lot more weight on the Hovland's shoulder and he rightfully fulfilled his duties.

Viktor Hovland played tremendously throughout the 2023 Ryder Cup and finally, his team registered an incredible victory over the USA. He made a really impressive shot and even surprised tournament commenters with his game.

Recently, the 2023 BMW Championship winner popped up on golf commentator Smylie Kaufman's "The Smylie Show" and spoke about his performance at the Ryder Cup. Kaufman had a fan moment seeing Hovland playing the tournament.

He showed the golfer a clip of the tournament and jokingly blasted him, saying:

"You screwed me, you did. Because 23 out of 24 players would have grabbed the putter on the back of that green on one. I looked at it, I walked right past it. It was a putt. It was never in my mind a chip."

However, Hovland only had a simple two-word reply for Kaufman. He said:

"Suck it, Smylie."

Viktor Hovland has had an impressive season this year. He won three tournaments this year, including the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, BMW Championship and Tour Championship.

Viktor Hovland's Ryder Cup performance

Hovland has played at the Ryder Cup twice. He made his debut at the tournament in 2020 before playing for the second time in 2022. Although his debut was not very impressive, he left his imprint in 2023.

Viktor Hovland's overall Ryder Cup record is 3-4-3. He has won two foursome matches and one single. His records in four-ball are not amazing. The Norwegian golfer has played in four-ball matches four times but is still seeking a victory. However, in a foursome, he won twice and lost the other two matches. In singles, he won one match.

Hovland has last played at the Ryder Cup and has since been enjoying his vacation. He will compete at the 2023 Hero World Challenge as a defending champion. The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 3 in Albany, Bahamas.

Hero World Challenges is a limited-field event hosted by legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Interestingly, eleven of the 2023 US Ryder Cup players will be competing at the tournament while three from the European team will be joining the field.