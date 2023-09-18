Sahith Theegala is on a meteoric rise on the PGA Tour currently after winning his maiden title at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. The 25-year-old won the tournament in spectacular fashion with a 2-stroke lead over his competitors. He also took the winner's share from the total prize pool of $8,400,000.

This victory was forthcoming for Theegala who had multiple runner-up finishes before. The Indian-origin golfer has had a tumultous journey and is finally starting to make a name for himself.

Sahith Theegala started playing on the PGA Tour in 2022 and since then has massively jumped up the rankings and sits on the 29th spot for the OWGR. Major contribution for his success should be given to his meticuluous gear that he has maintained throughout the year.

Comparatively, Theegala has a minimalistic gear bag and only uses the bare essentials for the sport. Aditionally, he focuses on specific brands that he feels comfortable with and hasn't changed them since a long time, for eg. Ping and Titleist. Lets take a look at the contents of Sahith Theegala's bag for the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 TX shaft.

5-wood: Ping G430 Max (17.5 degrees at 16.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft

Irons: Ping i210 (3), Ping Blueprint S (4-W)

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-12S, 54-12S), Ping Glide 2.0 (58-06) with Project X 6.5 (50), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (54-58) shafts

Putter: Ping TR 1966 Anser 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes/Apparel: FootJoy Pro/SL

Sahith Theegala is currently one of the best young golfers on the PGA Tour

Following a stellar rookie season on the PGA Tour, much was expected from Sahith Theegala and the youngster delivered. He got his maiden title during the Fortinet Championship and cemented himself as one of the best young golfers on the Tour.

Theegala finished the event after a staggering 21-under 267 and the wait for his first victory was over. The American golfer was grateful for the massive support he received on the final day.

After missing out on the Tour Championship by a single position and having 7 top-10 finishes, Sahith Theegala has finally made his mark on the PGA Tour and will rise higher in the coming seasons.

