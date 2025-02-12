Scottie Scheffler confirms entry in 2025 Travelers Championship with grand edit

Scottie Scheffler will return to the Travelers Championship in June 2025, and the golfer has confirmed his participation. The world No. 1 recently shared an edit of him playing in this signature PGA Tour event on his Instagram.

The two-time Masters victor last competed at the Phoenix Open, where he tied for 25th. Scheffler is scheduled to tee off at the Genesis Invitational this week. However, the PGA Tour pro had some great news for his fans ahead of the Genesis Invitational. On February 12 (Wednesday) Scheffler shared a compilation edit of himself playing in the Travelers Championship.

Last year, Scheffler won the Travelers Open in a playoff after climate protesters disrupted play on the 18th tee. He won the round against Tom Kim with three birdies on the back nine, but Kim's birdie on the 18th hole triggered the playoff. When Scottie Scheffler found the fairway and placed his shot within 10 feet of the target, Kim's shot fell into a bunker. Scheffler's recorded a 22-under 258 total to win the 2024 Travelers Championship.

The Travelers Championship begins on June 16 and concludes on June 22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Golfers will battle for the top spot in this $20 million tournament for a massive paycheck and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Scottie Scheffler will tee it up against other PGA Tour pros in this par-70 golf event to defend his 2024 title. His most recent performance was a T25 at the Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale.

Scottie Scheffler opens up about facing his friend at 2024 Travelers Championship playoff

Last year was an amazing season for Scheffler as he finished 2024 with seven official PGA Tour victories, including four signature events. He also won gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and finished the year by successfully defending his Hero World Challenge title at Albany GC.

Scheffler won the 2024 Travelers Championship in a playoff against his friend Tom Kim. In the post-match interview, Scottie Scheffler explained his feelings (quoted by GolfWeek):

"It's fun competing against your friends, but at the same time, it's difficult, because part of me wants him to miss the putt and part of me wants him to make the putt," Scheffler was quoted as saying by GolfWeek.

"And then when I see him make bogey in the playoff hole, it hurts because that's my friend and that's not a great feeling. But he should remember that putt he made on 18, because it was pretty special and he's a great player and a great champion."

Scottie Scheffler's win at the Travelers Championship in 2024 was his sixth PGA Tour victory prior to July 2024. This tied him with Arnold Palmer, who was the only other PGA Tour pro to win six times before July. Although Tiger Woods, Nick Price, and Vijay Singh, all won at least six times in a season, they were not as fast as Scottie.

