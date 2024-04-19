Sepp Straka grabs joint lead at 2024 RBC Heritage with eighth birdie of round 2

Sepp Straka currently shares the lead at the 2024 RBC Heritage with Tom Hoge, Collin Morikawa, and J.T. Poston at 11-under through two rounds.

Straka carded a 5-under to finish his first round tied for fourth. He played the par-71 course at 6-under in round two.

Sepp Straka started off the second round with a double-bogey on hole 1. He hit his tee shot out of bounds and played his second tee shot with a one-stroke penalty.

Straka finished the first nine 2-under with four birdies. He followed with four birdies and five pars on the back nine to finish 11-under through 36 holes.

According to BetMGM, Sepp Straka has +900 odds to win the 2024 RBC Heritage.

2024 RBC Heritage Round 2 Leaders - Recap

Tom Hoge, with +1400 odds to win, carded in a bogey-free round of 7-under during round two of the RBC Heritage. Hoge made five birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine to finish tied for first at 11-under.

Collin Morikawa has +400 odds to win the 2024 RBC Heritage. Morikawa made 5 birdies and 13 pars to finish 5-under and tie for the lead.

Round 1 leader J.T. Poston chips in on hole 10 to remain tied for first through 10 holes on round two. Poston finished the front nine 2-under and completed the round 3-under to tie for the lead.

Patrick Rodgers, Mackenzie Hughes, and Ludvig Åberg are tied for fifth at 10-under after a bogey-free 5-under round each. Rodgers, Hughes, and Åberg are one stroke behind the lead.

Patrick Cantlay carded a 5-under and sits at 9-under to tie for 8th with Sahith Theegala.

2024 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler shares a tie for 10th with Byeong Hun An at 8-under.

2024 RBC Heritage Round 1 Course Stats

Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head is the host for the 2024 RBC Heritage. The par 71 course has tight fairways and plays 7213 yards. Rain is expected for round 3 along with high winds for the last two rounds.

Round 1 saw 56 players with an even par or better round.

Hole Par Yards Average Score +/- 1 4 410 3.990 -0.010 2 5 550 4.460 -0.540 3 4 469 3.930 -0.070 4 3 200 3.030 +0.030 5 5 569 4.460 -0.540 6 4 419 3.890 -0.110 7 3 217 2.970 -0.030 8 4 473 4.100 +0.100 9 4 332 3.590 -0.410 Out 36 3639 34.420 -1.580 10 4 451 3.990 -0.010 11 4 436 4.050 +0.050 12 4 430 3.950 -0.050 13 4 373 3.840 -0.160 14 3 192 3.190 +0.190 15 5 588 4.740 -0.260 16 4 434 3.910 -0.090 17 3 198 2.980 -0.020 18 4 472 3.980 -0.020 In 35 3574 34.630 -0.370 Total 71 7213 69.340 -1.660